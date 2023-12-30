Tiffany Haddish DUI Arrest: Los Angeles D.A. Refuses to Say if Comedian’s Stand-Up Jokes Will Be Used Against Her
Tiffany Haddish might become the butt of her own jokes. The 44-year-old comedian caused a stir when she called jail a "wonderful experience" after being locked up for her second DUI — and when RadarOnline.com asked the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office if Haddish's stand-up routine could come back to haunt her, a representative for George Gascón was less than forthcoming.
We reached out to Gascón's office after the Haunted Mansion actress took the stage at The Laugh Factory's annual Christmas feast earlier this week and seemingly made light of her second DUI arrest in less than two years.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Haddish was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC — two misdemeanors — after being taken into custody by the Beverly Hills Police Department on November 24.
The stand-up star was arrested after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel of her Tesla. Luckily, no one was hurt since her luxury ride self-parked in the middle of the street.
In January 2022, Haddish experienced a similar situation when she was taken into custody in Atlanta for allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel after smoking weed.
According to the Girls Trip star, the 90210 area code is where those breaking the law should aim to be locked up.
"I'm sorry, but you ain’t lived till you got arrested in Beverly Hills, OK?" Haddish teased during her set. "It’s beautiful over there. I’ve been in quite a few jails - just like the rest of y’all - I can tell some of y’all been to jail, I still smell jail."
She continued, "If you’re gonna do something, I say get arrested over there 'cause that jail is nice ... that jail was nice - it’s so clean!"
RadarOnline.com told you first — she was ordered not to drink alcohol or consume illegal drugs by the judge in charge of her Georgia DUI case after her recent arrest. Haddish will undergo random drug testing, too. While the Peach State seems to be taking her second DUI arrest seriously, the L.A. D.A.'s office remained quiet about the plans for Haddish.
When asked if Haddish's recent jokes would be used against her in the Beverly Hills case, the representative refused to comment.
This outlet exclusively reported that Haddish's comedy show with Kevin Hart in Thackerville, OK, was abruptly postponed amid her legal woes, and it's unclear if she'll join her Night School costar for the rescheduled set next year.
"The two Kevin Hart shows originally scheduled on December 15, 2023, at Lucas Oil Live have been rescheduled to June 22, 2024, at 7 PM & 10 PM. The rescheduled shows will feature Kevin Hart, while special guests Tiffany Haddish and Chelsea Handler will be rescheduled for a separate date that is to be determined," a representative for the venue told RadarOnline.com earlier this month.
Haddish pled not guilty to her charges. A hearing has been set for Valentine's Day.