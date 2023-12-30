Danny Masterson Will Learn Skills for a Post-Prison Career While Being Locked up in North Kern
Danny Masterson won't be able to salvage his Hollywood career when he's released from prison — but that's okay because he can learn a new skill while serving his 30-year sentence. RadarOnline.com spoke to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation representative who revealed that the actor-turned-inmate will have several programs at his fingertips once he's gone through the reception process.
The process could take up to 90 days, during which Masterson will go through a classification process, according to the CDCR's website.
On Wednesday, the That '70s Show star, 47, was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA, after being found guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his career.
While in prison, Masterson can enroll in several educational programs to learn skills "to ease the transition" back into the real world. Despite his three-decade sentence, he's eligible for parole in June 2042, per the CDCR's website.
RadarOnline.com has discovered that there different pathways for Masterson's future.
Through the "Career and Technical Education (CTE)" program, the former Hollywood star can opt for a job in auto body and collision repair, carpentry, electrical, painting, plumbing, roofing, welding, carpentry, general construction, and more post-prison.
There are seven career sectors listed, including "building and construction, energy and utilities, business and finance, information and communication technologies, fashion and interior design, manufacturing and product development, and transportation."
If Masterson doesn't want to work with his hands post-release, he can further his education "through the Post-Secondary and Continuing Education Program." CDCR partners with various community colleges and the California Community College Chancellor’s Office.
Masterson can enroll in college courses and even earn an associate degree if he wants to.
Of course, the actor will be around 66 before he's scheduled to be eligible for parole — but he'll likely need a job, considering his acting career is down the drain and his wife of several years, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce.
Masterson has the chance for a second lease on life after serving his time, as long as he doesn't get caught in the crossfires of his fellow inmates.
As RadarOnline reported, Masterson's prison has a history of violence and murder, with several incarcerated people winding up dead just months before the actor was transferred to the facility.
In July, an inmate by the name of Ricardo Saldivar was discovered dead in the cell he shared with fellow prisoner Peter Valencia. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation investigated the 25-year-old's death as a homicide.
Earlier in the year, serial killer Ramon Escobar was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly murdering his cellmate, Juan Villanueva, 53. Escobar's cause of death was ligature strangulation, according to local reports.
On the upside, Masterson isn't the only famous prisoner at North Kern. Rapper Tory Lanez has been holed up at the prison since September, where he's serving time after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.