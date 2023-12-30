Danny Masterson Will Learn Skills for a Post-Prison Career While Being Locked up in North Kern

Danny Masterson won't be able to salvage his Hollywood career when he's released from prison — but that's okay because he can learn a new skill while serving his 30-year sentence. RadarOnline.com spoke to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation representative who revealed that the actor-turned-inmate will have several programs at his fingertips once he's gone through the reception process.

The process could take up to 90 days, during which Masterson will go through a classification process, according to the CDCR's website.