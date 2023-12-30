Donald Trump Boasts He'll Be the GOP Nominee, Says He Won't Face Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in 2024

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump believes Democrat incumbent Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will not be the Democrat ticket in the 2024 general election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As several states debate whether or not Trump, 77, is disqualified from upcoming primary ballots due to a constitutional insurrection clause, the ex-president boldly presumed that he'll be named the Republican party's choice — and it will be a "free-for-all" among Democrats' nominee.