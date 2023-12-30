Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump Boasts He'll Be the GOP Nominee, Says He Won't Face Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in 2024

donald trump joe biden kamala harris
Donald Trump 'can't believe' Joe Biden or Kamala Harris would be the Democrat nominees.

By:

Dec. 29 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump believes Democrat incumbent Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will not be the Democrat ticket in the 2024 general election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As several states debate whether or not Trump, 77, is disqualified from upcoming primary ballots due to a constitutional insurrection clause, the ex-president boldly presumed that he'll be named the Republican party's choice — and it will be a "free-for-all" among Democrats' nominee.

donald trump maine secretary state election ballot democracy
Trump said he 'can't believe' Biden will be the Democrat nominee in the general election.

Trump prophesied the general election ballot during an interview with far-right outlet Breitbart News.

The ex-president told Breibart reporters Matthew Boyle and Alexander Marlow that he "hoped" Biden would be the Democrat nominee but "can’t believe" it would happen before he launched into a tirade on "bad guy" Biden.

donald trump accuses catholic joe biden of targeting catholics
Trump called Biden 'a cheater,' 'scoundrel,' and 'a bad guy.'

"He’s a cheater. He’s a scoundrel. He’s a bad guy," Trump said of the Democrat president that he lost to in 2020.

Ironically, Trump added, "But in his life, he’s always been able to convince people he’s this really nice guy. I laugh when they say, ‘Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.’ That’s the one thing he’s been able to do."

Trump continued to slam Biden as he repeated criticism of the president's cognitive abilities.

john schneider accuses joe biden of treason
Trump slammed Biden's cognitive abilities and speech.

"All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk," Trump said. "The guy can’t put two sentences together. So I do think this: I cannot believe he’s going to be the nominee. I hope he is. But I can’t believe he’s going to be the nominee."

The discussion then pivoted to Harris' fate. Trump opined the vice president would also be dropped because of "failures on major national policy items" that "will prove too daunting for Democrats."

kamala harris mocked word salad the most election of our lifetime
Trump said Harris would not be the nominee due to 'failures on major national policy items.'

Given that Trump had plenty to say about why Biden and Harris would not be the Democrat nominees, the Breitbart reporters asked who he thinks he will face if the incumbent is not backed by his party, a historically unlikely scenario.

"That, I can’t tell you. There will be a point at which it’s a free-for-all," Trump replied before adding, "I don’t think that Biden will make it to the gate."

