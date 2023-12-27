Jack Smith Moves to Stop Donald Trump From Injecting ‘Partisan Political Attacks’ Into Upcoming Election Interference Trial: Report
Special Counsel Jack Smith recently filed a motion to prohibit Donald Trump from injecting “partisan political attacks” into the ex-president’s upcoming election interference trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Trump’s anticipated trial remains on hold as an appeals court rules whether presidential immunity protects the former president from prosecution, Smith filed a new motion with U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday.
According to passages from the new filing, Smith seeks to prevent Trump from “propagating irrelevant disinformation” into the upcoming trial.
“Through public statements, filings, and argument in hearings before the Court, the defense has attempted to inject into this case partisan political attacks and irrelevant and prejudicial issues that have no place in a jury trial,” the special counsel wrote.
“Although the Court can recognize these efforts for what they are and disregard them, the jury — if subjected to them — may not,” Smith continued.
“The Court should not permit the defendant to turn the courtroom into a forum in which he propagates irrelevant disinformation and should reject his attempt to inject politics into this proceeding.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Smith indicted Trump on four felony counts in August in connection to the 45th president’s alleged efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump was slapped with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and one count of conspiracy against rights.
While the embattled ex-president’s election interference trial was initially set to kick off on March 4, 2024, the proceedings were temporarily paused earlier this month as a Washington, D.C. appeals court decides whether presidential immunity protects Trump from federal prosecution.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Smith’s request to rule on the presidential immunity matter last week.
Meanwhile, Smith and his team recently obtained Trump’s cellphone data from the day of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Smith filed a notice on December 11 regarding the new evidence he plans to introduce when Trump’s case goes to trial next year.
According to the December 11 notice, the special counsel plans to introduce three expert witnesses to testify in connection to the cellphone data extracted from Trump’s cellphone and other White House devices in January 2021.
The first expert will reportedly focus their testimony on the “location history data” extracted from Trump’s cellphone, while the second expert will reportedly provide additional background in connection to the first expert witness’s testimony.
The third expert’s testimony could prove to be the most devastating to Trump’s legal defense because, according to Smith’s notice, that expert allegedly found evidence that directly ties the 45th president to the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.