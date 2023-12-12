Jack Smith Obtains Donald Trump's Jan 6 Cellphone Data in Latest Blow to Ex-president's Legal Defense: Report
Jack Smith announced that he recently obtained Donald Trump’s cellphone data from the day of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after Smith asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on his case against Trump on Monday, the special counsel also filed a notice regarding the new evidence he plans to introduce at the ex-president’s trial next year.
According to Smith’s notice, he plans to introduce three expert witnesses to testify in connection to the cellphone data extracted from Trump’s cellphone and other White House devices on January 6, 2021.
The first expert will reportedly focus their testimony on the “location history data” extracted from Trump’s cellphone nearly three years ago.
“Expert 1 plotted the location history data for Google accounts and devices associated with individuals who moved, on January 6, 2021, from an area at or near the Ellipse to an area encompassing the United States Capitol building,” the first part of Monday’s notice explained.
“His/her testimony will describe and explain the resulting graphical representations of that data, and it will aid the jury in understanding the movements of individuals toward the Capitol area during and after the defendant’s speech at the Ellipse,” it added.
The second expert will reportedly provide additional background in connection to the first expert witness’s testimony.
“The Government expects that Expert 2 will testify about: the process of determining device location; the collection and use of location history data by Google, LLC; and location history data produced in response to a search warrant and included in the graphical representation prepared by Expert 1,” Smith’s notice explained.
“His/her testimony will aid the jury in understanding the movements of individuals toward the Capitol area during and after the defendant’s speech at the Ellipse,” it explained further.
The third expert’s testimony could prove to be the most devastating to Trump’s legal defense because, according to Smith’s notice on Monday, the expert found potential evidence that directly tied the then-president to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
- Trump Woes Worsen: Special Counsel Jack Smith Offers Immunity to GOP Fake Electors Willing to Testify in 2020 Election Investigation
- Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith Preparing to Slap Ex-Prez and Allies With More Charges in Classified Documents Probe: Report
- Special Counsel Jack Smith Wrapping Up Trump Classified Documents Probe After Interviewing Everyone at Mar-a-Lago
“Expert 3 has knowledge, skill, experience, training, and education beyond the ordinary lay person regarding the analysis of cellular phone data, including the use of Twitter and other applications on cell phones,” Smith detailed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“The Government expects that Expert 3 will testify that he/she: (1) extracted and processed data from the White House cell phones used by the defendant and one other individual (Individual 1); (2) reviewed and analyzed data on the defendant’s phone and on Individual 1’s phone, including analyzing images found on the phones and websites visited; (3) determined the usage of these phones throughout the post-election period, including on and around January 6, 2021; and (4) specifically identified the periods of time during which the defendant’s phone was unlocked and the Twitter application was open on January 6,” the notice detailed further.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump currently faces four felony counts in connection to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Smith charged the ex-president with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights in August.
The embattled ex-president’s trial is scheduled to kick off in March 2024, and Smith recently asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether Trump’s defense of “presidential immunity” protects him from prosecution.