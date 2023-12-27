See Danny Masterson's New Mugshot After Being Transferred to Prison to Begin 30-year Sentence
Disgraced actor Danny Masterson received a new mugshot this week as he was transferred from jail to prison to begin his 30-year sentence, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In the latest development to come after Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September, the disgraced That ’70 Show star was officially transferred to North Kern State Prison.
According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Masterson arrived at North Kern State Prison on Wednesday where he underwent the classification and reception process for new inmates.
“Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, where he is going through the classification and reception process,” the CDCR told RadarOnline.com.
This outlet also obtained Masterson’s new mugshot, and the disgraced actor appeared worse for wear as he donned an orange prison jumpsuit and sported unkempt long hair and a disheveled beard.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Masterson’s transfer to North Kern State Prison on Wednesday came just two days after the convicted actor spent Christmas behind bars at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles.
Masterson’s transfer this week came as a sudden surprise because, according to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Information Bureau, the imprisoned actor had still not been assigned a prison transfer date as of Friday, December 8.
The disgraced actor’s transfer this week came nearly seven months after Masterson was found guilty on two counts of rape on May 31 after the initial rape proceedings against him ended in a mistrial.
Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on September 7, and he was being held at the Men's Central Jail in LA until this week.
"Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here,” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo said after handing down the actor’s sentence in September.
“Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice,” the judge continued. “Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here.”
Meanwhile, Masterson faced more bad news following his lengthy prison sentence earlier this year.
The convicted actor’s wife of 11 years, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce from Masterson less than two weeks after his sentencing hearing.
The disgraced Yes Man star was then accused of failing to turn over ten firearms upon his initial felony arrest in 2020.
Although Masterson relinquished 13 firearms upon his arrest in 2020, ten additional firearms were allegedly still missing as of November 2023.
Judge Olmedo gave the convicted actor’s legal team until December 7 to locate the guns to avoid a court-ordered search. It is currently unclear whether the ten missing firearms were handed over before Masterson’s transfer to North Kern State Prison on Wednesday.