Donald Trump's Legal Team Claims He Has 'Absolute Immunity' in D.C. Court of Appeals Filing

The brief states, "President Trump's acquittal by the Senate bars prosecution for the conduct alleged in the indictment."

According to Mediaite, it goes on to argue that the acquittal reinforces Trump's argument, claiming that he has 'absolute immunity,' as Congress must have approved of the president's conduct by impeaching and convicting them before any prosecutor can bring them to court. However, this argument is contradicted by the 1974 pardon of former president Richard Nixon by then-President Gerald Ford.

According to the Trump team's interpretation of the law, the pardon should not have been necessary if absolute immunity for former presidents is already in place.

Trump's lawyers attempted to spin Ford's pardon as support for their claim, stating that it "reinforces the political and constitutional tradition against prosecuting Presidents."