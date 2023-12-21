Congress Secretly Investigated Another Explicit Video Filmed Inside Capitol Last Year: Report
House investigators secretly probed a second sex tape filmed inside the United States Capitol last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after a high-profile Senate sex tape scandal rocked Washington, D.C. earlier this month, sources revealed that another sex tape surfaced in 2022.
According to Semafor, the 2022 sex tape was allegedly connected to a senior staffer working for GOP House Rep. Dan Newhouse at the time.
A spokesperson for the GOP lawmaker confirmed that a senior staffer was investigated for “purported, unbecoming behavior” in June 2022. The investigation reportedly ended one month later with “no conclusive evidence” being found.
The senior staffer connected to the 2022 House sex tape investigation spoke to Semafor this week and denied being involved in last year’s sex video scandal.
The staffer also confirmed that he was informed of the investigation in June 2022 and that the probe was closed in July 2022 with “no evidence to the allegation.”
“As soon as the office was alerted, we immediately contacted the appropriate House entities to conduct an independent investigation,” a spokesperson for GOP House Rep. Newhouse said this week. “The office will not be providing further comment on personnel matters.”
The Newhouse staffer reportedly left the congressman’s office in the fall of 2022 on “good terms” for “unrelated reasons” not connected to the sex tape probe.
Meanwhile, Semafor confirmed that at least two Capitol sex videos surfaced online last year.
The tapes reportedly surfaced on the popular social media platform Snapchat and were uploaded by a user named “Adam J” under the handle “Anjackson2019.”
- Rep. Matt Gaetz Trolled by Fake Award Mocking Sex Trafficking Allegations at Christmas Event
- Matt Gaetz Investigated For Paying Prostitutes For Drug-Fueled Sex Romps, Showed Off Nude Photos Of Woman To Other Politicians
- Arrested: Ex-North Dakota State Sen. Ray Holmberg Flew to Prague With Intent to Rape Minor, Federal Indictment Alleges
One video reportedly featured an unidentified man masturbating at a desk inside a House office building. The second video reportedly featured two unidentified men having sex in a House office setting.
Congressman Newhouse was informed that one of the suspected participants was a senior staffer on his team shortly after the videos surfaced.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that two additional Capitol sex tapes surfaced online last year came just days after another sex video surfaced online earlier this month.
The Daily Caller released a video on December 15 that showed two men engaging in anal sex in Senate Room Hart 216.
One of the suspected participants of that Capitol sex video was identified as Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a senior staffer to Democratic Senator Ben Cardin.
Maese-Czeropski was fired shortly after that Senate sex tape surfaced.
"Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate,” Senator Cardin’s office said in a statement after the Senate sex scandal was exposed last week. “We will have no further comment on this personnel matter."
Maese-Czeropski denied being one of the participants in the sex video and insisted that he “would never disrespect [his] workplace.”
“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” the former Senate staffer said after the tape surfaced. “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace.”
House investigators continue to probe the latest Capitol sex tape scandal.