Sen. Ben Cardin Pressed For Answers On How Ex-Staffer Accessed Senate Hearing Room to Film Explicit Video
CNN's Manu Raju pressed Sen. Ben Cardin about his former staffer filming an explicit video in the Senate hearing room, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Former senate staffer Aidan Maese-Czeropski was fired last week after allegedly filming the video, which was leaked to the Daily Caller and subsequently went viral.
In light of the video making its rounds on social media, many questions have been raised. Many tried to determine the identity of the parties in the video and then wanted answers on how the two even gained access to the room.
While Cardin was stopped by reporters on Monday night, Raju asked, "How did he get in there?" to which the senator replied, "I don’t know the details."
Raju followed up, "What was the staffer like?"
"My knowledge of this was over the weekend when I learned about it, made sure that he was separated – so he left the Senate employment – and the appropriate steps were taken from the point of view of our office," Cardin replied.
The CNN reporter continued to press, "Did he exhibit any unusual behavior while he was working in the office?"
"I would not be the right one to—" Cardin began to deflect the question before he was interrupted.
"Did you know him very well?" Raju asked.
Cardin attempted to deflect once again, "These are personal issues and I would not be the right person — I’m not gonna — I’m just not gonna get into personal issues."
Another reporter chimed in and asked Cardin if he thought there would be "any criminal charges pressed," the senator shot down the question and said he wouldn't "get into personal investigation issues."
While Cardin refused to divulge any details about the former aide or how he was able to access the room, Raju pressed on whether or not "his office is cooperating with Capitol Police."
"Absolutely," the senator replied. Cardin later said he could answer whether or not he knew the staffer well as he noted, "I’m not going to get into my relationship with staff people."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Raju concluded his line of questioning by asking Cardin's opinion on the authenticity of the sex tape, "That looks like a legit video, right?"
"I don’t know," Cardin said. "I’m not gonna get into that ’cause its not– that’s something that’ll be investigated, I guess. I don’t know."