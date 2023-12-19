Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > CNN

Sen. Ben Cardin Pressed For Answers On How Ex-Staffer Accessed Senate Hearing Room to Film Explicit Video

ben cardin staffer fired
Source: MEGA

Sen. Ben Cardin's staffer was fired after filming adult content in the Senate hearing room.

By:

Dec. 19 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

CNN's Manu Raju pressed Sen. Ben Cardin about his former staffer filming an explicit video in the Senate hearing room, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Former senate staffer Aidan Maese-Czeropski was fired last week after allegedly filming the video, which was leaked to the Daily Caller and subsequently went viral.

Article continues below advertisement
ben cardin staffer fired
Source: MEGA

Sen. Cardin's staffer Aidan Maese-Czeropski was seen in the leaked video.

In light of the video making its rounds on social media, many questions have been raised. Many tried to determine the identity of the parties in the video and then wanted answers on how the two even gained access to the room.

While Cardin was stopped by reporters on Monday night, Raju asked, "How did he get in there?" to which the senator replied, "I don’t know the details."

Article continues below advertisement
ben cardin staffer fired
Source: MEGA

The video panned around the Senate hearing room confirming its location.

Raju followed up, "What was the staffer like?"

"My knowledge of this was over the weekend when I learned about it, made sure that he was separated – so he left the Senate employment – and the appropriate steps were taken from the point of view of our office," Cardin replied.

The CNN reporter continued to press, "Did he exhibit any unusual behavior while he was working in the office?"

"I would not be the right one to—" Cardin began to deflect the question before he was interrupted.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @MKRAJU/X

Cardin fielded questions from CNN reporters on Monday night regarding the ex-staffer and ongoing investigation.

MORE ON:
CNN

"Did you know him very well?" Raju asked.

Cardin attempted to deflect once again, "These are personal issues and I would not be the right person — I’m not gonna — I’m just not gonna get into personal issues."

Another reporter chimed in and asked Cardin if he thought there would be "any criminal charges pressed," the senator shot down the question and said he wouldn't "get into personal investigation issues."

Article continues below advertisement
ben cardin staffer fired
Source: MEGA

Cardin said his office is 'absolutely' cooperating with Capitol Police on the incident.

While Cardin refused to divulge any details about the former aide or how he was able to access the room, Raju pressed on whether or not "his office is cooperating with Capitol Police."

"Absolutely," the senator replied. Cardin later said he could answer whether or not he knew the staffer well as he noted, "I’m not going to get into my relationship with staff people."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Raju concluded his line of questioning by asking Cardin's opinion on the authenticity of the sex tape, "That looks like a legit video, right?"

"I don’t know," Cardin said. "I’m not gonna get into that ’cause its not– that’s something that’ll be investigated, I guess. I don’t know."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.