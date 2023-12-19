Laura Ingraham Demands $1 Million in Fight With Media Company Over Podcast Deal

Ingraham joined the Quake team in 2019 with the agreement she would create a twice-weekly podcast, each of which ran between an hour and an hour and a half.

The radio and TV personality claimed that her original contract stipulated a $550,000 fee for one year, promising $150,000 upfront and then monthly installments of $33,333.

She held up her end of the deal, according to the complaint, and came through with 94 episodes in a timely manner, claiming that Quake never paid her final monthly fee.