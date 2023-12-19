Laura Ingraham Demands $1 Million in Fight With Media Company Over Podcast Deal
Fox News host Laura Ingraham is taking legal action against Quake Media, claiming the subscription-based podcasting platform needs to pay up the nearly $1 million they promised her.
The right-wing star filed a complaint in New York Supreme Court last week, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming they owe her a seven-figure sum after she signed on the dotted line for a staggering $800k in 2022.
Ingraham joined the Quake team in 2019 with the agreement she would create a twice-weekly podcast, each of which ran between an hour and an hour and a half.
The radio and TV personality claimed that her original contract stipulated a $550,000 fee for one year, promising $150,000 upfront and then monthly installments of $33,333.
She held up her end of the deal, according to the complaint, and came through with 94 episodes in a timely manner, claiming that Quake never paid her final monthly fee.
The Daily Beast's Confider newsletter pointed out that in a show of good faith, she signed an extension in fall 2021 under the same terms, per her complaint.
The second time around, however, she alleged that Quake Media failed to make her final four monthly payments for a total of $133,336.
Even so, she signed another contract in October 2022 for $800k with the monthly payments raising to $50k. Ingraham alleged that she only received $50k and no further payments from Quake Media have been sent since last December despite delivering 80 episodes for the company this past year.
In addition to the $919,660 she alleged that Quake stiffed her, Ingraham is seeking "reasonable and actual attorneys fees."
Ingraham's complaint has led to speculation the network has "crashed and burned," according to the report which noted their official website is inactive.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Quake Media for comment.
This week on Fox, Ingraham made headlines as she claimed the Biden administration is in the process of "remaking America."
"They want to promote inclusion to expand ways for people to migrate here and also globally. Now, of course, the left refuses to see illegal immigration as a problem despite what the polls have consistently revealed," she said.
"The disastrous effects of illegal immigration, they're all around us," Ingraham went on. "Democrats can't justify any of it. All they can do is blather on about Trump's Hitler or if Trump wins, he's never going to hold another election. It's all just absurd."