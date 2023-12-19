23andMe Slammed With Class Action Lawsuit After Millions Of Profiles Breached In Cyber Attack

The genetic testing company 23andMe was slammed in a class action lawsuit in California after cyber thieves gained access to personal data for at least a million clients, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The lawsuit claimed the popular DNA company “intentionally, willfully, recklessly, or negligently” failed to implement adequate safety measures to protect its customers whose birth year, location and ancestry trees were exposed during the attack.

“On no later than October 6, 2023, unauthorized third-party cybercriminals gained access to the Class members’ and, on information and belief, Plaintiff’s PII (personally identifiable information) as hosted with Defendant, with the intent of engaging in the misuse of the PII, including marketing, disseminating, and selling Plaintiff’s and the Class members’ PII (the 'Data Breach'),” stated the lawsuit filed in Orange County Superior Court.