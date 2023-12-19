'Vote for Somebody Else': Liz Cheney Urges Fox News Viewers to 'Rise Above Politics' and Ditch Donald Trump in 2024
Former GOP House Rep. Liz Cheney urged Fox News viewers to ditch Donald Trump before next year’s presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cheney’s surprising plea came Monday night during an appearance on the network’s Special Report with Fox News host Bret Baier.
The former Wisconsin politician launched her call to dump Trump in 2024 by evoking the late Fox News star Charles Krauthammer.
“You know, I come here to Fox, and I sit in the Charles Krauthammer greenroom, and I know how revered Charles was by you,” Cheney started. “And Charles taught us a whole bunch of things.”
“But one of them is that some things have to matter,” she continued. “And rising above politics – rising above partisanship – recognizing our duty to the Constitution is the most conservative of all conservative principles.”
Although Baier pushed back on Cheney’s calls to ditch Trump in the 2024 presidential election and cited Trump’s current 50% lead in the GOP primary, the former Republican congresswoman argued that there is evidence GOP voters are already moving away from the embattled ex-president.
“Well, I think you’re actually seeing some movement,” Cheney said. “There have been other polls out today that show some movement among some of the other candidates.”
“And look, what I would say to the Fox viewers – and I worked here for many years, as you know – is that the race today presents a number of Republican candidates who will abide by the Constitution,” she continued. “And you can have the policies that we all want, the policies some of which Donald Trump put into place, some of which he didn’t.”
Cheney went on to suggest that Trump tried to “torch the Constitution” and “seize power.” She then called on Fox News viewers to “vote for somebody else” who will not try to desecrate conservative and American principles if elected president next year.
“We can have conservative policies without having to torch the Constitution,” Cheney charged.
“And so what I would urge people watching today who are going to be voting in those caucuses or in those primaries is to vote for somebody else,” she added. “Do not vote for the person who already tried to seize power.”
Cheney concluded her appearance on Special Report on Monday night by telling Baier that she has not yet decided whether she will run as a third-party candidate against Trump and President Joe Biden in the 2024 race for the White House.
“You know, I haven’t made a decision yet, but it’s really not about me,” she responded when Baier asked about a possible presidential run.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cheney’s appearance on Fox News this week came as she continues to push her new book, Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning.
The former GOP House Rep. made a series of surprising claims about Trump in the tome – including allegations that Trump grew “depressed” after being voted out of office in November 2020.