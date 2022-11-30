Elon Musk's Twitter Hacked: More Than 5.4 MILLION Users' Data Released, Including A-Listers' Private Emails & Phone Numbers
More than 5.4 million user records from Twitter were hacked and published online, RadarOnline.com has learned after Elon Musk acquired the social media giant.
The data, including phone numbers, email addresses and Twitter IDs, was released for free this month after hackers used an API vulnerability on the platform to their benefit.
Data belonging to high-profile celebrities and politicians was also acquired in the leak.
The leak was first reported by BleepingComputer months after a hacker attempted to sell the information for $30,000 in July.
"If you receive an email claiming your account was suspended, there are login issues, or you are about to lose your verified status, and it prompts you to login on to a non-Twitter domain, ignore the emails and delete them as they are likely phishing attempts," the site warned.
Independent researcher Chad Loder initially took to Twitter with the news on November 23.
"I have just received evidence of a massive Twitter data breach affecting millions of Twitter accounts in EU and US," Loder wrote. "I have contacted a sample of the affected accounts and they confirmed that the breached data is accurate. This breach occurred no earlier than 2021."
Loder's account was suspended after posting that message, leading some social media users to believe that Twitter is trying to hide the issue, with one speculating Musk "banned [Loder] for exposing how weak Twitter security is."
The SpaceX CEO acquired Twitter on October 27 for $44 billion and has been making headlines for his staff leaving in droves after he took over and reportedly ordered his employees to work upwards of 84 hours a week in an effort to reach deadlines.
Under his regime, Musk laid off several Twitter workers and expressed his hopes to quintuple the social media platform's annual revenue in addition to reaching 931 million users by 2028.
Plus, he wants to cut reliance on advertising, and hire 3,600 employees after axing those who don't fit his new business plan.
Despite the controversies, Musk taking over has generated newfound interest in Twitter, according to data from two independent research firms, Apptopia and Sensor Tower.
"We can't ignore the increased engagement on Twitter," one social media user wrote. "I don't agree with some of Musk's decisions and how they were executed, but he is present and Twitter seems more alive since he took over."