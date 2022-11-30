Elon Musk's Twitter Hacked: More Than 5.4 MILLION Users' Data Released, Including A-Listers' Private Emails & Phone Numbers

Loder's account was suspended after posting that message, leading some social media users to believe that Twitter is trying to hide the issue, with one speculating Musk "banned [Loder] for exposing how weak Twitter security is."

The SpaceX CEO acquired Twitter on October 27 for $44 billion and has been making headlines for his staff leaving in droves after he took over and reportedly ordered his employees to work upwards of 84 hours a week in an effort to reach deadlines.

Under his regime, Musk laid off several Twitter workers and expressed his hopes to quintuple the social media platform's annual revenue in addition to reaching 931 million users by 2028.

Plus, he wants to cut reliance on advertising, and hire 3,600 employees after axing those who don't fit his new business plan.