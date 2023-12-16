Congressional Staffer Allegedly Filmed Explicit Video in Senate Hearing Room, Footage Leaks
A congressional staffer was caught on camera filming an explicit video in a Senate hearing room.
The explicit footage, which shows a naked man engaging in anal sex, was leaked to the media outlet Daily Caller on Friday, December 15.
The video, which was allegedly shared in a private group for gay men in politics, has caused a major uproar in the political sphere. It is believed to have taken place in Senate Room Hart 216 — also known as The Judiciary Room — although the identity of the individual involved has not been officially confirmed.
The leaked footage has raised serious concerns about the security and integrity of Senate hearing rooms.
Henry Rodgers, the Chief National Correspondent for the Daily Caller, shared the footage along with some additional information. He stated, "It appears to be unprotected sex."
While the identities of the men in the video have not been definitively established, several social media posts have claimed that one of them is Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a staffer for Senator Ben Cardin.
These claims have been retweeted by several conservative voices on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Maese-Czeropski was also accused by Representative Max Miller of shouting "Free Palestine" at him in the Cannon House Office Building.
The staffer categorically denies the allegations against him.
In response to the video leak, Maese-Czeropski released a statement on LinkedIn.
He wrote, "This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace."
The staffer also emphasized that any attempts to characterize his actions otherwise are fabricated, and he is exploring legal options to address the matter.
The incident has sparked a wave of backlash on social media, with many individuals directing their frustration and anger toward Senator Cardin. Numerous comments referencing the pornographic video have flooded his Twitter posts, calling for action to be taken.
Representative Mike Collins also weighed in on the issue, tweeting, "Cardin staff wildin'. Making porn at work and yelling 'free Palestine' at a Jewish congressman? I have a question: how long would Cardin's filmmaker last in a free Palestine?"
His post included a comparison between a photo from the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, and a screenshot from the Senate porn video, raising the question, "Which desecration was worse?"