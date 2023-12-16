Congressional Staffer Allegedly Filmed Explicit Video in Senate Hearing Room, Footage Leaks

The explicit footage, which shows a naked man engaging in anal sex, was leaked to the media outlet Daily Caller on Friday, December 15.

The video, which was allegedly shared in a private group for gay men in politics, has caused a major uproar in the political sphere. It is believed to have taken place in Senate Room Hart 216 — also known as The Judiciary Room — although the identity of the individual involved has not been officially confirmed.

The leaked footage has raised serious concerns about the security and integrity of Senate hearing rooms.