Rudy Giuliani Asks Newsmax Host for a Loan After Being Hit With $148 Million Judgment in Defamation Case

During a recent appearance on Newsmax with host Greg Kelly, Giuliani was met with Kelly's remark, "That'll be $148 million, please!" Giuliani responded by asking, "You got any money you can loan me, Greg?"

The lawsuit centered around Giuliani's claim that the workers were involved in rigging the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The incident occurred in December 2020 when Giuliani publicly accused Freeman and Moss of surreptitiously passing around USB ports, which he claimed were used to rig the election.

The allegations were later proven false, as the devices turned out to be nothing more than mints.