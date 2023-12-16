Rudy Giuliani Asks Newsmax Host for a Loan After Being Hit With $148 Million Judgment in Defamation Case
In a recent defamation lawsuit, a jury awarded $148 million to two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, following false allegations made by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Now, the 79-year-old is asking for help to pay off the enormous amount owed.
During a recent appearance on Newsmax with host Greg Kelly, Giuliani was met with Kelly's remark, "That'll be $148 million, please!" Giuliani responded by asking, "You got any money you can loan me, Greg?"
The lawsuit centered around Giuliani's claim that the workers were involved in rigging the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
The incident occurred in December 2020 when Giuliani publicly accused Freeman and Moss of surreptitiously passing around USB ports, which he claimed were used to rig the election.
The allegations were later proven false, as the devices turned out to be nothing more than mints.
As a result of Giuliani's false statements, Freeman and Moss experienced a "torrent of threats." The severity of these threats led them to take legal action against Giuliani, seeking justice for the damage caused to their reputation and well-being.
In August, a federal judge ruled in favor of Freeman and Moss, declaring Giuliani liable for defamation due to his refusal to comply with court orders. This ruling set the stage for the subsequent jury trial, culminating in the $148 million damages award against Giuliani.
In discussing the jury's decision, Kelly expressed his disbelief, referring to Giuliani's earlier press conference where he made unfounded claims about the election.
Giuliani voiced his sadness for the state of the country and criticized the District of Columbia as a "fascist court." He has repeatedly attacked the judge overseeing the case, and his legal strategy has faced criticism throughout the trial process.
Giuliani's financial capacity to pay the $148 million damages remains uncertain.
The impact of this case goes beyond the monetary aspect, as it represents a significant victory not just for Freeman and Moss but also for other election workers who have faced backlash and disinformation following the 2020 election.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, soon after the judge ordered Giuliani to pay $148 million to the two Georgia election workers, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice his frustration.
He wrote, "The absurdity of the amount is indicative of the absurdity and unfairness of the entire proceeding."
"It bore no resemblance to a trial in a country with the rule of law," he continued. "I wasn't able to offer any evidence in my defense. We'll have more to say and look forward to the appeal."