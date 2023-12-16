Willie Nelson's 'Scared' to Retire, 90-Year-Old 'Thinks He'll Die' If He Quits Performing: Sources
Country legend Willie Nelson, 90, is reportedly ignoring loved ones' pleas to slow down.
Insiders claimed the 90-year-old outlaw isn't taking his inner circle's advice due to fears that retirement will be the death of him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the Pancho and Lefty singer reportedly has no plans to retire anytime soon, insiders claimed his physical health has greatly diminished.
"He's frail, can't stand straight and must perform sitting down — and he even breathes with difficulty," a tipster told the National Enquirer.
Despite the singer's age apparently catching up to him, the insider claimed Nelson is sharp as a tack — and apparently feisty as ever.
"While his body is failing him, his mind seems sharp as a whistle," the source continued. "He's telling these nags to nip it — he's not quitting!"
According to the report, the tipster alleged the "main reason" Nelson is so stubborn about taking a rest is he's "scared" to hand up his guitar.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the singer's rep for comment.
The source claimed Nelson "thinks he'll die if he's not performing and entertaining a crowd."
"He needs his fans as much as they need him," the insider added.
The Red Headed Stranger released an album, Bluegrass, in September. Nelson didn't stop there, either. He published a book, Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs, in November and continues to work for charitable causes, such as Farm Aid.
The On the Road Again singer even performed onstage last month in Brooklyn at his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!
According to the tipster, Nelson's latest projects and performances are a testament to his love for music.
"His wife, Annie, and eight kids mean the world to him — but Willie's first love was always his music," the source confided. "It keeps him going."
While music may be the passion that fuels Nelson, the singer has made changes to his lifestyle in an effort to be healthier.
RadarOnline.com exclusively shared that the singer committed to making exercise and a nutritious diet part of his everyday routine. Sources told us that thanks to a nutritionist and daily exercise, Nelson is in better shape than ever.
"He's really ramped things up and hired a nutritionist to develop healthy meal plans and a trainer to motivate him to work out," insider said.
While he's yet to stop touring, sources said he has made a point to carve out time for much needed R&R.
"He's taking good care of himself and getting his beauty treatments too — facials, massages, hydrating foot masks and the best skincare products to reduce age spots. Dental work is also on the docket!"