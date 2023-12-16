MSNBC Execs Reportedly Axed Mehdi Hasan Because Anchor Was 'Uncontrollable': Report
After news anchor Mehdi Hasan was booted from MSNBC, insiders claimed network execs feared he was a loose cannon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hasan, 44, hosted The Mehdi Hasan Show on MSNBC until the network pulled it from the air and cut him loose in November.
Hasan's show was holding steady in ratings — but a TV insider reportedly claimed the network's top brass feared the British American's hard-hitting interview style and controversial off-script opinions, which ranged from divisive topics like religion to abortion.
The source alleged that MSNBC execs were concerned Hasan's polarizing reporting would cause a public relations crisis and send viewers running.
Hasan isn't the first TV talent at the network to fall victim to execs' alleged fears. The network made a similar move last year when it axed feisty Tiffany Cross' program, The Cross Connection.
"It wasn't his ratings," the source told the National Enquirer. "Mehdi was fired because he was uncontrollable."
"Unpredictable TV hosts cannot survive," the insider added as he explained, "He would go off script, much to the dismay of his bosses, and they figured it was better to prevent a problem than wait for something bad to happen that needs to be fixed!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for both MSNBC and Hasan.
The cancellation of Hasan's show comes at a time when viewership is reportedly down 5 percent from last year and 11 percent over the past two years.
MSNBC hopes to reverse its sinking ship with increased interest in the 2024 presidential election. But while the network reportedly said Hasan will become a political analyst and fill-in host, the writing is on the wall.
"Mehdi still has his fans, so the network saved face by not cutting him out completely," the source claimed. "But over time, his on-air appearances will become rarer — until sooner rather than later he will be gone completely."
As for MSNBC, the network doesn't have any viewers to spare — and especially now that star talent Rachel Maddow has significantly reduced her airtime, all the while being paid top dollar.
The network agreed to pay Maddow $30 million while reducing her daily prime time program to a weekly show. Despite agreeing to the terms, insiders claimed the network soon realized their mistake and are reportedly begging the anchor to return to the old format for a much-needed ratings boost.