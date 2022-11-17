Ex-MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Wanted To 'Take Down' Network Before Dismissal, Allegedly Spent $100k On Hotel Expenses
Former news host Tiffany Cross reportedly wanted to “take down” MSNBC and “go out in a blaze” before she was ultimately dismissed from the network earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cross, who served as host of the weekend show The Cross Connection, was let go from MSNBC after the network chose not to renew the 43-year-old political analyst’s contract.
But according to the New York Post, Cross caught wind of her imminent dismissal and began calling colleagues, media executives, and even social activists after she learned her contract was not to be renewed.
“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a blaze and I’m taking down the network and going after Rashida,’” one source revealed, referencing Rashida Jones, the president of MSNBC.
Jones and other executives at MSNBC reportedly did not learn of Cross’ various calls and alleged threats until the host was already let go, and insiders believe she only learned of her impending dismissal after her agent worked to secure Cross a new contract and was informed of the news.
Also, while neither Jones nor MSNBC execs offered a reason for their decision not to renew her contract, insiders at the network believe Cross was dismissed as a result of her alleged penchant for “vulgar” comments and “name calling” while conducting her show live on air.
Even more shocking are the rumors that Cross was let go as a result of racking up a whopping $100k in company expenses on hotels, outings, and a series of other “work trips” that allegedly “raised eyebrows” throughout the network.
“She’s staying at a hotel NBC’s execs don’t stay at,” an insider said regarding one trip Cross took to Los Angeles for the Oscars earlier this year, in which she stayed at the famous Beverly Wilshire hotel on Rodeo Drive.
“She mistook working in television news for being a celebrity,” the insider added. “She was making north of $200,000 and she acted like she made $5 million.”
Prior to her firing, which came roughly one month before her contract was set to end on December 31, Cross came under fire for a series of questionable comments she made regarding her own colleagues, rival hosts, Supreme Court justices, and the state of Florida.
“I see my colleagues dilute themselves, water down their points, go out of their way to make white folks comfortable because they think somehow that it is going to win them some prize,” Cross said in September.
In October, she referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “Justice Pubic Hair on My Coke Can,” and then on November 3, one day before she was officially let go from MSNBC, Cross compared Florida to “the d--- of the country.”
“Florida literally looks like the d--- of the country, so let’s get rid of Florida,” she said during an appearance on Charlamagne Tha God’s show Hell of a Week with Charlamagne. “Let’s castrate Florida.”