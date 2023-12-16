Norman Lear Allegedly Took Family Secret to Grave

Legendary television producer and laughmeister Norman Lear — who died at 101 on December 5 — reportedly turned the greatest heartache in his life into his biggest achievement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders revealed that Lear, who was the creator of such iconic sitcoms as Maude, Sanford and Son, and The Jeffersons, modeled his most memorable character, All in the Family's beloved bigot Archie Bunker, after his own father!