Booze-Free: 10 Celebrities Celebrating the Holidays Without Alcohol
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper will reach a new milestone this holiday after starting his sobriety 19 years ago.
During his appearance on Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the A Star Is Born star, 48, reflected on coping with his addiction journey as he called himself lucky. He added how experiencing it helped him play his role in the film with Lady Gaga.
"Thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go. I've been very lucky with the roles I've had to play. It's been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it," he continued.
Cooper previously credited Will Arnett with helping him realize his addiction in 2004 and that he should take care of it already.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen declared her drinking days were over in 2022, saying she never wanted to become "that person" again.
"Anyhow I feel really good. Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol," she went on.
Daryl Sabara
In January, Daryl Sabara appeared in an episode of "Workin' On It" podcast of his wife, Meghan Trainor, during which he opened up about his sobriety.
"One piece of advice that my therapist gave me that was so helpful was [that] she just said 'If you want to be on your A-game maybe consider full sobriety. I was like, 'what the f---! Of course, I want to be on my A-game," he said.
Sabara added, "That really sparked something in me to go like, 'OK, you know what? Even though weeds not really bad for me right now, I don't need to keep testing it out to wait to get bad or to get in a bad spot. So let's just try this full sobriety thing."
During the same appearance, he confessed how being alone became a trigger for him. Fortunately, he found a way to stop smoking marijuana after discovering his triggers.
Drew Barrymore
For four years, Drew Barrymore has kept herself from drinking.
In an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host reflected on her alcoholism struggles and admitted to staying single since she stopped drinking.
"I'm really looking forward to one day not having that bad girl narrative, the instability, the, 'I'm not someone who's right to be with anyone for their sake,'" she went on.
Eva Mendes
In 2008, Eva Mendes began her sobriety journey with the help of a rehab and a program.
"I'm proud of people who have the determination and the fearlessness to actually go and face their demons and get better," she told Interview Magazine. "This is a life or death situation."
Isaak Presley
In August 2023, Isaak Presley discussed his sobriety journey in his interview on the "Vulnerable With Christy Carlson Romano" podcast. He confirmed he was three years sober of pills and six months sober of alcohol at that time.
"It took being arrested earlier that year — for an incident unrelated to his addiction battle — to make him realize he wanted to make some lifestyle changes. I just realized, like, I was still a prisoner under a coping mechanism that wasn't healthy," the Disney Channel alum disclosed. "I had been drinking a bit. I didn't have a drinking problem, but I was drinking a lot more than normal. I was binge-drinking."
Jack Harlow
After dealing with drinking issues for a long time, Jack Harlow decided to quit to keep his priorities aligned. He shared further details about his decision in his interview with Rolling Stone ahead of the release of his album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.
"I'm sick of waking up with a dry throat, sick of feeling bloated, I'm sick of the decisions I make on it," he said. "I'm in my well-oiled-machine era. Because I can see my future right in front of me. And I feel there's so many people counting on me outside of myself."
Harlow reportedly did not believe he had a problem, but he still quit drinking and had not had a single sip of alcohol since 2021.
Kit Harington
Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington had his own struggles with alcoholism and sobriety, which he revealed in a conversation with The Guardian. He also suggested sobriety to people who thought they needed it.
"All I can say to anyone thinking about it is it's a wonderful way of living your life. It saved me, for sure," the star, who underwent therapy between GoT Seasons 5 and 6, shared.
Lucy Hale
On her appearance in a November episode of "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Lucy Hale recalled her relationship with alcohol and how she started her sobriety. She admitted to having a drink while on vacation when he was 12 and feeling ashamed after every drinking because her habits were "not normal."
The Pretty Little Liars star also noted how her drinking affected her health.
"I think the eating disorder fueled the alcoholism and they kind of fueled each other," she said.
After a few years, she decided to seek treatment and went to a rehab when she was 23. However, she did not get sober until she was 32.
Aside from health-related concerns, Hale also experienced risky situations because of her drinking, including having been taken advantage of in sexual encounters.
Tom Felton
Tom Felton managed to survive his difficult relationship with alcohol with the help of his Harry Potter costar, Emma Watson. He detailed his journey in his book Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, sharing that his drinking became an "escape" for him.
But after undergoing rehabilitation programs, he permanently changed and turned sober.
"I'm no longer shy of putting my hands up and saying: I'm not okay," he wrote. "To this day, I never know which version of myself I'm going to wake up to."