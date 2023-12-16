Booze-Free: 10 Celebrities Celebrating the Holidays Without Alcohol

Bradley Cooper will reach a new milestone this holiday after starting his sobriety 19 years ago.

During his appearance on Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the A Star Is Born star, 48, reflected on coping with his addiction journey as he called himself lucky. He added how experiencing it helped him play his role in the film with Lady Gaga.

"Thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go. I've been very lucky with the roles I've had to play. It's been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it," he continued.

Cooper previously credited Will Arnett with helping him realize his addiction in 2004 and that he should take care of it already.