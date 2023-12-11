Home > News > MSNBC MSNBC Star Mika Brzezinski Slams Texas AG Over 'Cruel' Threats Against Legal Abortion: 'Paxton is So Desperate to Mimic Trump' Source: MEGA Mika Brzezinski slammed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this week over his “cruel” threats against court-approved abortions. By: Connor Surmonte Dec. 11 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski slammed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this week over his “cruel” threats against court-approved abortions, RadarOnline.com can report. The Morning Joe co-host’s scathing remarks came on Monday morning after Paxton threatened to prosecute Texas doctors who agreed to perform a court-approved abortion on 31-year-old Kate Cox.

Source: MEGA Paxton threatened to prosecute Texas doctors who agreed to perform a court-approved abortion on 31-year-old Kate Cox.

Cox recently filed a lawsuit against Texas over its restrictive abortion laws. She is 20 weeks pregnant and seeks a temporary restraining order that would allow her to get an abortion after she learned that her child would not survive birth. Although a lower court approved Cox’s request, Paxton stepped in and demanded that the ruling be reversed. He also threatened to hold the doctors criminally liable if they participated in the 31-year-old’s abortion.

Brzezinski criticized Paxton on Monday morning regarding the legal back-and-forth and his “cruel” threats. She also compared the Texas AG to Donald Trump and said that Paxton is “desperate” to “mimic” the ex-president and “desperate” for Trump’s “support.” “Paxton is so desperate to mimic Trump, so desperate for Trump’s support, that he led a lawsuit in 2020 to challenge the results of that year’s election in Trump’s favor,” Brzezinski charged during Morning Joe. “The Supreme Court, of course, quickly threw that out, but that’s how desperate he is.”

Source: MEGA “Paxton is so desperate to mimic Trump, so desperate for Trump’s support."

“The man is so desperate to mimic Trump that he behaves in a cruel, brutal fashion, and won’t back down until an ill woman is physically and emotionally destroyed,” she continued. “That woman, Kate Cox, and her health is in danger because of Ken Paxton, who is using laws against abortion and is ensuring her suffering is the most it can be.” “We’ve got to wake up!” Brzezinski warned. “We need to wake the h--- up!”

The MSNBC host then criticized the abortion rights issue taking place across Texas and the country at large and argued that “white, far-right Republican males” like Paxton should have no say in what American women choose to do with their own bodies. “An aging, white, far-right Republican male believes he knows what should happen with Kate’s body,” Brzezinski noted. “He would prefer that she carry her non-viable fetus to term, consequences be damned.”

Source: MEGA “We’ve got to wake up!” Brzezinski warned. “We need to wake the h--- up!”

"That's Ken's choice," she concluded. "Ken has choices. Kate does not."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the abortion rights issue has been at the forefront of almost every U.S. election ever since the Supreme Court voted to overrule Roe v. Wade in June 2022. The decision meant that abortions were no longer considered a constitutional right for women across the nation.

Source: MEGA Texas AG Ken Paxton after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

"With sorrow – for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection – we dissent," Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan wrote after voting against the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022. The Texas Supreme Court has not yet decided on whether they will allow Cox to receive an abortion.

