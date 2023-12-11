'Fox & Friends' Cohost Steve Doocy Slams Republicans For Allegedly Failing to ‘Show’ President Biden ‘Did Anything Illegally’ in Impeachment Effort

Fox & Friends star Steve Doocy continued to defend President Biden despite his cohosts attacking Joe over his son Hunter’s business dealings, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, Doocy and Lawrence Jones, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade spoke about the recent indictment filed against Hunter over alleged unpaid taxes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX NEWS Doocy didn't hold back.

During a segment titled ‘Biden Crime Syndicate,’ Jones attacked the White House over Hunter’s laptop scandal. He claimed the polls showed Americans would not have voted for Biden if they knew about Hunter’s laptop.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News Doocy has had Biden's back in the past couple of months.

One poll they referenced said 61% of voters said they think, “Biden had at least some involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings, with 42% saying they think he acted illegally, and 18% saying that his actions were unethical but not illegal. Another 38% say they don’t believe Joe Biden had any involvement in his son’s business dealings during his vice presidency. Just 1% believe Biden was involved, but did not do anything wrong.”

Article continues below advertisement

Earhardt then asked Doocy if he believed people who voted for Biden would switch to Trump or a Republican after the findings came out from the GOP’s investigation into Hunter. Doocy said, “Absolutely. If they have the stuff.”

Source: MEGA Doocy's cohost Brian Kilmeade attacked Biden.

Article continues below advertisement

“The Republicans at this point don’t have — they’ve got a lot of ledgers and spreadsheets — but they have not connected the dots,” Doocy said, “They’ve connected the dots, the Department of Justice did, on Hunter, but they have not shown where Joe Biden, you know, did anything illegally.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

“Now, here’s the other breaking news, and that is the Republicans are threatening contempt of Congress if Hunter does not show up for a closed-door deposition,” he added. “Ultimately, on this show, we’ve been calling for Hunter to go and sit in a chair on Capitol Hill in front of the TV cameras for the last year. Now, Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, says he will do that, but Comber and Jim Jordan say it’s not negotiable. He’s got to be in private. According to Hunter Biden’s team, they don’t want to do it because of.”

Source: MEGA

After the recent indictment, Hunter now faces a total of nine criminal charges — three felonies and six misdemeanors. Joe's son was already facing charges related to lying about his drug use while buying a gun in 2018 before the tax charges were brought. Prosecutors accused him of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes on $7 million in income.