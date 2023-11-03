MSNBC Begging Rachel Maddow to Make a Full-time Return to the Anchor Desk: Report

"Viewers are dumping them at an alarming rate — nearly a 33% drop off," a tipster told the National Enquirer. "They're in big trouble and pleading with Rachel to return full-time to save them."

Maddow's weekly show continues to dominate Monday nights and stomping out the competition, including Fox News powerhouse Sean Hannity's program, with a substantial lead of half a million viewers tuning in.

