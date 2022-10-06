‘What, Exactly, Are We Celebrating?’: MSNBC Insiders Privately Question ‘Ill-Advised’ Decision To Hire Alex Wagner As Rachel Maddow Replacement

Alex Wagner’s ratings since taking over for Rachel Maddow during MSNBC’s 9 PM news hour have left network insiders questioning whether Wagner was the best choice to replace Maddow four days a week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come less than one month since Wagner took over for Maddow on August 16, the 44-year-old journalist and host of the new Alex Wagner Tonight program has only received mediocre ratings.