Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Cristiano Ronaldo
Exclusive Details

Cristiano Ronaldo Dragged Into Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Split As Divorce Rumors Loom

cristiano ronaldo broke up tom brady gisele marriage
Source: Mega
By:

Oct. 6 2022, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Tom Brady's decision to return to the NFL 40 days after announcing his retirement contributed to the demise of his marriage with Gisele Bündchen, but what gave him the itch?

The Super Bowl champion and the runway vixen are allegedly heading towards divorce, with the estranged couple each hiring attorneys to dissolve their 13-year marriage. But, an unusual suspect has entered the picture, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo just got dragged into Brady and Gisele's marriage mess. As fans pointed out, it was just hours after sitting in the stands and watching the 37-year-old soccer stud score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in March that Brady famously unretired — going back on his promise to Gisele.

cristiano ronaldo broke up tom brady gisele marriage
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Sources claim Gisele felt betrayed when Brady committed to the Bucs for another year after he promised this wife he'd quit and focus on his family and marriage. Pals say Gisele believes her husband blatantly lied to her about his intentions to give up the game and be a better hubby and father.

Following his decision and a few blowups, Gisele escaped to Costa Rica for some much-needed alone time as rumors began swirling that their marriage was crumbling. She made it back to Florida. moving the kids to Miami when Hurricane Ian hit. Despite being in the same location, the soon-to-be exes did not stay under the same roof.

Article continues below advertisement
gisele bundchen update prenup tom brady contract marriage issues divorce
Source: Mega

The NFL wasn't the final nail in the couple's marital coffin. Sources close to the former couple say their lack of intimacy was what pushed Gisele over the edge.

"That marriage has gone cold as ice," a friend of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' future Hall of Famer spilled. "Gisele is a Brazilian supermodel with a super sex drive and she's told her friends she needs more from her all-American husband."

Article continues below advertisement

Even Brady admitted that there was no sex on game day. When Dax Shepard asked the football star on his podcast, "Do you make love to your wife on a game day or is that off the table?" Brady spoke his truth.

"Oh man, that's probably off the table!" he responded. "That wouldn't be my pregame warm-up."

tom brady gisele bundchen hire divorce lawyers breakup
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Brady and Gisele married in 2009. They share two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. He also has a son, Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

While rumors continue to swirl that each of them has found a divorce lawyer, the supermodel seems to be making the first move by not wearing her wedding ring around town.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.