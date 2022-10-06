Cristiano Ronaldo Dragged Into Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Split As Divorce Rumors Loom
Tom Brady's decision to return to the NFL 40 days after announcing his retirement contributed to the demise of his marriage with Gisele Bündchen, but what gave him the itch?
The Super Bowl champion and the runway vixen are allegedly heading towards divorce, with the estranged couple each hiring attorneys to dissolve their 13-year marriage. But, an unusual suspect has entered the picture, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo just got dragged into Brady and Gisele's marriage mess. As fans pointed out, it was just hours after sitting in the stands and watching the 37-year-old soccer stud score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in March that Brady famously unretired — going back on his promise to Gisele.
Sources claim Gisele felt betrayed when Brady committed to the Bucs for another year after he promised this wife he'd quit and focus on his family and marriage. Pals say Gisele believes her husband blatantly lied to her about his intentions to give up the game and be a better hubby and father.
Following his decision and a few blowups, Gisele escaped to Costa Rica for some much-needed alone time as rumors began swirling that their marriage was crumbling. She made it back to Florida. moving the kids to Miami when Hurricane Ian hit. Despite being in the same location, the soon-to-be exes did not stay under the same roof.
The NFL wasn't the final nail in the couple's marital coffin. Sources close to the former couple say their lack of intimacy was what pushed Gisele over the edge.
"That marriage has gone cold as ice," a friend of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' future Hall of Famer spilled. "Gisele is a Brazilian supermodel with a super sex drive and she's told her friends she needs more from her all-American husband."
Even Brady admitted that there was no sex on game day. When Dax Shepard asked the football star on his podcast, "Do you make love to your wife on a game day or is that off the table?" Brady spoke his truth.
"Oh man, that's probably off the table!" he responded. "That wouldn't be my pregame warm-up."
Brady and Gisele married in 2009. They share two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. He also has a son, Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
While rumors continue to swirl that each of them has found a divorce lawyer, the supermodel seems to be making the first move by not wearing her wedding ring around town.