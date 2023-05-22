Putin’s Foreign Ministry Bars MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow & Stephen Colbert From Entering Russia

The New York Times announced the news in a story titled Russia’s Latest Sanctions on U.S. Officials Turn to Trump Enemies.

The outlet said the majority of the people listed as “adversaries by Former President Donald J. Trump.”

Rachel Maddow was on the list with other officials like Letitia James, the state attorney general of New York who sued Trump and his family for fraud, and Jack Smith, the Justice Department special counsel looking into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.