Putin’s Foreign Ministry Bars MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow & Stephen Colbert From Entering Russia
Vladimir Putin’s Foreign Ministry has released a list of U.S. officials no longer welcome in Russia — and the list includes a who’s who of cable news, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The individuals on the list, which includes 500 people, now have to deal with travel and financial restrictions in relation to Russia.
The New York Times announced the news in a story titled Russia’s Latest Sanctions on U.S. Officials Turn to Trump Enemies.
The outlet said the majority of the people listed as “adversaries by Former President Donald J. Trump.”
Rachel Maddow was on the list with other officials like Letitia James, the state attorney general of New York who sued Trump and his family for fraud, and Jack Smith, the Justice Department special counsel looking into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The list also included MSNBC host Brian Williams, CNN host Erin Burnett, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough, late-night host Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.
The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement about its decision. When translated, it read, “In response to the regularly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the George [sic] Biden administration, which, according to Washington’s plan, are designed to inflict maximum damage on Russia by personally affecting officials and ordinary citizens of our country, as a countermeasure, entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans.”
“Among them are not only “significant” figures, including former US President B. Obama, but also current leaders of various levels of executive power, ex-officials like the White House curator for combating “Russian disinformation” N. Yankovich, who were first elected at the November elections-2022, senators and congressmen, experts and employees of “analytical” centers involved in the spread of Russophobic attitudes and fakes, as well as the heads of military-industrial complex companies that supply weapons to the regime in Kiev,” the statement added.
“The attached “list-500” also includes those in government and law enforcement agencies who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called. Storming the Capitol. It is high time for Washington to learn that not a single hostile attack against Russia will be left without a strong reaction.”