MSNBC Scandal: Star Anchor Stephanie Ruhle Received ‘Non-public Financial Details’ in Sportwear Giant Under Armour, Had Secret Phone Line Direct to CEO

The allegations stemming from Ruhle and Plank's unusually close relationship were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Ruhle worked for Bloomberg from 2011 to 2016 when she left the network for MSNBC. While at Bloomberg, Ruhle and Plank claimed they were nothing more than close friends; however, their relationship stirred internal rumors at Under Armour that the married individuals were having an affair with one another.

The relationship was further scrutinized in court documents that claimed Ruhle was sent a secret recording of Plank discussing the brand's finances with other Under Armour executives.