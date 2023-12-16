Your tip
Senator Ben Cardin's Staffer Fired After Allegedly Filming Graphic Explicit Video in Senate Hearing Room

Dec. 16 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

A Congressional staffer to Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin was fired on Saturday, December 16, after allegedly filming a graphic gay porn video in a Senate hearing room that was leaked online, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A staffer for Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin was fired on Saturday, December 16.

The video, which features two nude men engaging in sexual intercourse, was obtained and shared with some of the explicit content blurred out in a report from the Daily Caller.

The filming allegedly took place in Hart 216, a committee hearing room that has hosted significant events in the past, including Supreme Court nominees, the 9/11 commission hearings, and testimony from FBI officials.

Politico Playbook identified the Senate aide filmed in the video as Aidan Maese-Czeropski. The outlet did not mention the staffer's name, but other conservative outlets have also named him after investigating the footage.

An explicit video was filmed in a senate hearing room.

According to Politico, the sex act in the video was filmed on the dais where Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Delaware Senator Chris Coons have sat during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

The video was allegedly first shared in a group chat made for gay men in politics.

The firing of Maese-Czeropski was announced on Saturday by Cardin's office with a brief and tersely worded statement. The statement simply said, "Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter."

The video was leaked from a private forum.

In response to the allegations, Maese-Czeropski posted a statement on LinkedIn claiming that he loves his job and would never disrespect his workplace. He also mentioned that he is exploring legal options and expressed his frustration at being attacked for his personal life.

Outlets reportedly reached out to the Capitol Police to inquire if an investigation would be opened into the matter but did not receive a response.

The incident has sparked a wave of backlash on social media, with many individuals directing their frustration and anger toward Senator Cardin.

Representative Mike Collins also weighed in on the issue, tweeting, "Cardin staff wildin'. Making porn at work and yelling 'Free Palestine' at a Jewish congressman? I have a question: how long would Cardin's filmmaker last in a free Palestine?"

His post included a comparison between a photo from the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, and a screenshot from the Senate porn video, raising the question, "Which desecration was worse?"

