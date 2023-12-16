Senator Ben Cardin's Staffer Fired After Allegedly Filming Graphic Explicit Video in Senate Hearing Room

The video, which features two nude men engaging in sexual intercourse, was obtained and shared with some of the explicit content blurred out in a report from the Daily Caller.

The filming allegedly took place in Hart 216, a committee hearing room that has hosted significant events in the past, including Supreme Court nominees, the 9/11 commission hearings, and testimony from FBI officials.

Politico Playbook identified the Senate aide filmed in the video as Aidan Maese-Czeropski. The outlet did not mention the staffer's name, but other conservative outlets have also named him after investigating the footage.