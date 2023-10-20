Your tip
Maryland Judge Fatally Shot at Home in 'Targeted Attack' After Court Custody Ruling, Suspect Remains on the Loose

A Maryland judge was killed in an apparent shooting at his home in what police described as a "targeted" attack.

Oct. 20 2023, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

A Maryland judge was tragically gunned down at his home in the city of Hagerstown in what authorities believe was a "targeted" attack following a divorce case ruling, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The sheriff's office named the suspect in the homicide investigation as Pedro Argote, 49.

Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson was overseeing the suspect's divorce case.

Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson was overseeing Argote's divorce case, which was filed in June 2022.

Argote was not present for a hearing earlier that day, but Sheriff Brian K. Albert said the attack appeared to be in response to custody being granted to the mother of Argote's children.

Authorities found Wilkinson in his driveway on Thursday night when they responded to a shooting that took place on the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road while his wife and son were home, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Argote had lost custody of his kids hours earlier.

Wilkinson, who previously served as an assistant county attorney in Washington County from 2006 to 2012 and as a member of the State Board of Law Examiners' Character Committee, was hospitalized for gunshot wounds, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Albert said that Argote should be considered armed and dangerous. He has been described as a 5'7" male, weighing 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, with the license plate 4EH0408.

Wilkinson's wife and son were at home at the time of the shooting, cops said.

"Anyone with information in reference to Argote's location is asked to not approach him but to immediately notify law enforcement," a press release stated. "This continues to be an active investigation, certain details of the case will not be released to the public by law enforcement."

In response to the incident, Maryland State Police troopers were deployed "out of precautionary reasons" to "protect" judges residing in Washington County, a police spokesperson told NBC News amid an outpouring of condolences.

The suspect remains on the loose and should be considered "armed and dangerous."

The fatal shooting left many in shock, including former Maryland state delegate Neil C. Parrott. "Horrible news in Washington County tonight. It appears that Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot multiple times and has passed away," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Please pray for our police and for Judge Wilkinson's family at this time."

"The Maryland Judiciary mourns the tragic death of Judge Andrew Wilkinson. As we grieve his loss, we ask that you keep the Wilkinson family in your prayers and please respect their privacy," read a statement from the court system. "The Maryland Judiciary is actively engaging with law enforcement to assist in resolving this matter and to ensure the safety of our judges, staff, and visitors, which remains our top priority."

