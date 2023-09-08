Lil Baby Concert Shooting Chaos: Shocking Video Shows Critically Injured Fan Being Lifted Onto a Gurney
A person was shot during the Lil Baby concert in Memphis, Tennessee, and was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Drip Too Hard rapper was whisked off stage moments after gunfire rang out while he was performing on Thursday night. Chaos erupted after a gunman opened fire in the FedExForum, leading the venue to be evacuated.
Memphis Police responded to the call, arriving on Beale Street just before 10:30 PM, where they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency Service workers were also at the scene, lifting the man onto a gurney and wheeling him away before he was treated at Regional One.
"The incident is under investigation and we are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department," a spokesperson for the FedExForum said in a statement, per WREG News.
An attendee captured the chaos at the venue as the man wearing a red shirt lay injured on the floor. Clarissa Johnson, who was in the crowd, revealed it all happened so fast.
"I heard a pop," Johnson told the outlet. "I'm not sure what happened, but I had a suite, so I told all my crew, 'get down.' So we evacuated. Once we evacuated, I did a head count. I'm still not sure what happened."
Other footage showed droves of confused concert-goers exiting the arena.
"It was during Rylo (Rodriguez) performance," one fan told FOX13 after the shooting. "He had on his ski mask. He took off his ski mask. Lil Baby came out to perform his part of the song and out of nowhere BOOM BOOM!"
"Out of nowhere, we just heard a big gunshot," a third attendee shared. "Then everybody started to run."
Memphis rapper GloRilla was slated to take the stage and took to social media to comment on the ordeal.
The No More Love hitmaker said, "Memphis is ghetto as f---. We been on this tour this whole f------ time and today they want to f------ shoot. It ain't been a shoot-out at not one of these shows ... It ain't even funny, for real."
Memphis police said the shooting happened on the first floor and took place within the first 30 minutes of the show. The gunman remains at large after fleeing the scene. The FedExForum confirmed he was not an employee.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Lil Baby for comment.