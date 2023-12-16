Tom Cruise Warned About Costly Romance With Russian Socialite by Her Ex Husband
Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov, the ex-husband of socialite Elsina Khayrova, is reportedly cautioning Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise to be wary of his ex-wife's expensive tastes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tsvetkov stated, "Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious tastes." He added, "Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open."
Tsvetkov also mentioned that he is "happy for her" and wishes her all the best in her new relationship. However, due to their ongoing divorce proceedings, he has not directly spoken to her about her potential romance with Cruise, stating that their "preferred method of communication" is through their attorneys.
The Russian tycoon acknowledged that his ex-wife, at 36 years old, is beautiful, financially independent, and enjoys life. He remarked that she has "never been a big Tom Cruise fan, but I'm sure that's all changed now."
The wealthy tycoon, who made his fortune in diamonds and mining, revealed that their divorce has been dragging on for three years and cost him nearly $200 million.
The financial strain resulted in the sale of some of his assets to fulfill his financial obligations toward Khayrova.
Reports claim that Cruise and Khayrova were seen getting cozy at a party in London's Grosvenor Square last Saturday.
A witness at the predominantly Russian event described the couple as being inseparable and observed that Cruise appeared infatuated with Khayrova.
They arrived together at the party and reportedly spent most of the night dancing before leaving together in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 10.
"Cruise was very friendly — he kept being asked for pictures and politely declining," a source shared about the possible couple's outing. "Eventually, the DJ had to make an announcement in Russian that Mr. Cruise didn't want any photos."
"He spent most of the night dancing with Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women," the guest spilled.
This potential romance comes after rumors of Cruise dating his Mission Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell, in July. However, Atwell swiftly denied these speculations, labeling them "weird rumors" and asserting they had no basis in reality.
She expressed her discomfort with the invasive nature of such rumors and their impact on the people in her personal life.