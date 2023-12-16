Tom Cruise Warned About Costly Romance With Russian Socialite by Her Ex Husband

Tsvetkov also mentioned that he is "happy for her" and wishes her all the best in her new relationship. However, due to their ongoing divorce proceedings, he has not directly spoken to her about her potential romance with Cruise, stating that their "preferred method of communication" is through their attorneys.

The Russian tycoon acknowledged that his ex-wife, at 36 years old, is beautiful, financially independent, and enjoys life. He remarked that she has "never been a big Tom Cruise fan, but I'm sure that's all changed now."