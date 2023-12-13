Tom Cruise's 'Russian Socialite' Love Interest Accused of Hiding '$1 Million' Handbag Collection in Bitter Divorce
Tom Cruise's rumored love interest is a divorcée, who was accused of failing to disclose her massive handbag collection of luxury bags, said to be worth about $1 million, in her bitter breakup battle with her ex-husband, diamond trader tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Cruise, 61, was linked to Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, after they were spotted on the dance floor at a party in London's Mayfair earlier this month.
"They were inseparable, clearly a couple," one attendee told Daily Mail. "He seemed to be besotted with her."
After sparking dating rumors, interest in the Top Gun actor's rumored new lady, whose father is a Putin-ally politician Rinat Khayrov, was piqued — opening up a can of worms into her past, including her recent divorce feud.
Khayrova was married to Tsvetko for over a decade before they faced off in court over their several million dollars worth of assets.
She was the one who initiated the divorce from her diamond mogul ex and ended up in the High Court to battle over their luxury car collection, expensive jewelry and art collection, and several Ferrari and Bentley "supercars."
However, Khayrova was accused of pulling a fast one by allegedly failing to disclose over 150 handbags worth around $1 million.
Cruise's rumored romantic interest allegedly said she only owned about 20 bags. She stuck by those claims in court earlier this year, according to Daily Mail.
The judge claimed Khayrova "downplayed" her handbag collection. He said the case was "infected by [Khayrova's] dishonesty from start to finish," adding she "led the court on a merry dance about handbags."
She was allegedly in court over her divorce as recently as May — just months before she was seen with the Hollywood actor.
"Cruise was very friendly — he kept being asked for pictures and politely declining," a source shared about the possible couple's outing. "Eventually, the DJ had to make an announcement in Russian that Mr. Cruise didn't want any photos."
"He spent most of the night dancing with Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women," the guest spilled.
Cruise knows all about high-profile divorces, considering his ex-wives are actresses Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes.
The Mission Impossible star's last divorce with Holmes happened more than a decade ago, in 2012. Since then, Cruise has been linked to singer Shakira and his MI costar, Hayley Atwell.