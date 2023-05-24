Shakira 'Flattered' After Catching Tom Cruise's Eye, But 'Not Interested' in Pursuing Romance
Shakira may be single after her tumultuous split from ex Gerard Piqué, but that doesn't mean she is ready to mingle.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker was "flattered" that action star Tom Cruise took an interest in her after they spent time together at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami, insiders claimed, noting that it doesn't change the fact she is not wishing to pursue a relationship.
"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part — she was just being friendly," a source close to the She Wolf songstress told Heat magazine, adding that she still "had a great time hanging out."
Although the Top Gun star was said to be "giddy" after their action-packed meetup, similar to how he acted after crossing paths with now ex-wife Katie Holmes, tipsters previously told Us Weekly that Shakira isn't looking to date him or anybody else at the moment. "She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now."
The Grammy winner ended her 11-year relationship with longtime boyfriend and soccer star Piqué in June 2022 in the wake of cheating rumors.
More recently, she announced a change of scenery for herself and her kids. "I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea," she wrote via Instagram in April.
"Today, we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside my many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love."
Cruise, for his part, was last married to Holmes from 2006 to 2012. The exes welcomed a daughter in April 2006. Prior to that, he was wed to Nicole Kidman, tying the knot in December 1990. The Eyes Wide Shut costars later divorced in August 2001.
Cruise was also married to Mimi Rogers in 1987 and the former flames divorced three years later.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively learned, "Tom would love to have someone in his life, but the truth is his reputation just isn't great."