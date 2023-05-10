Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Tom Cruise
Exclusive Details

'He Is Extremely Interested': Tom Cruise 'Pursuing' Shakira, 'Sent Her Flowers' After Hanging Out at Grand Prix

tom cruise pursuing interested in shakira grand prix
Source: Mega
By:

May 10 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Whenever, Wherever! Tom Cruise and Shakira might have found love at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, with insiders sharing that the Top Gun: Maverick actor "is extremely interested in pursuing her," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor, 60, made headlines when he was spotted schmoozing the She Wolf singer, 46, on the race track over the weekend. Cruise and Shakira are both single, with the Grammy winner ending her 11-year relationship with soccer star Gerard Piqué in June 2022 on the heels of cheating rumors.

“There is chemistry,” a source told Page Six. “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom."

shakira witch
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Cruise is “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented," the insider pointed out, adding another bonus: "She isn’t taller than him." A source shared that he liked her so much that he allegedly sent her flowers.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cruise and Shakira's reps for comment.

While the Hollywood movie star seems to be laying it on thick, we're told Shakira might want to pump the brakes on pursuing the Mission: Impossible actor.

Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com: "Tom would love to have someone in his life, but the truth is his reputation just isn't great."

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise sick of hollywood moving
Source: Mega
MORE ON:
Tom Cruise

The daredevil has kept his love life on the low since his six-year marriage to Katie Holmes, 44, crashed and burned in 2012. He was last linked to his M:I co-star, Hayley Atwell, 40, but it didn't last.

"He really worked hard to hang on to Hayley," an insider shared, adding, "Women find him way too intense."

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise pursuing interested in shakira grand prix
Source: Mega

Cruise's connection to Scientology "is a turnoff for most women, and he can't exactly downplay it," the source said, who noted the religion's poster boy still hopes to tie the knot for the fourth time.

However, Cruise might want to proceed with caution, too — considering Shakira doesn't seem to be over her ex yet.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
shakira kids
Source: Mega

Not only did she come out with a breakup song, but she also appeared to confirm the cheating rumors in her music video. Shakira seemed to be at war with Gerard, blasting her music and propping a witch statue to face her one-time almost mother-in-law's home.

Shakira lives in Miami with her kids, so if Cruise continues to pursue her, he knows where to go.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.