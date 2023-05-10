'He Is Extremely Interested': Tom Cruise 'Pursuing' Shakira, 'Sent Her Flowers' After Hanging Out at Grand Prix
Whenever, Wherever! Tom Cruise and Shakira might have found love at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, with insiders sharing that the Top Gun: Maverick actor "is extremely interested in pursuing her," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actor, 60, made headlines when he was spotted schmoozing the She Wolf singer, 46, on the race track over the weekend. Cruise and Shakira are both single, with the Grammy winner ending her 11-year relationship with soccer star Gerard Piqué in June 2022 on the heels of cheating rumors.
“There is chemistry,” a source told Page Six. “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom."
Cruise is “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented," the insider pointed out, adding another bonus: "She isn’t taller than him." A source shared that he liked her so much that he allegedly sent her flowers.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cruise and Shakira's reps for comment.
While the Hollywood movie star seems to be laying it on thick, we're told Shakira might want to pump the brakes on pursuing the Mission: Impossible actor.
Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com: "Tom would love to have someone in his life, but the truth is his reputation just isn't great."
The daredevil has kept his love life on the low since his six-year marriage to Katie Holmes, 44, crashed and burned in 2012. He was last linked to his M:I co-star, Hayley Atwell, 40, but it didn't last.
"He really worked hard to hang on to Hayley," an insider shared, adding, "Women find him way too intense."
Cruise's connection to Scientology "is a turnoff for most women, and he can't exactly downplay it," the source said, who noted the religion's poster boy still hopes to tie the knot for the fourth time.
However, Cruise might want to proceed with caution, too — considering Shakira doesn't seem to be over her ex yet.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Not only did she come out with a breakup song, but she also appeared to confirm the cheating rumors in her music video. Shakira seemed to be at war with Gerard, blasting her music and propping a witch statue to face her one-time almost mother-in-law's home.
Shakira lives in Miami with her kids, so if Cruise continues to pursue her, he knows where to go.