'Done With Shaming': Oprah Winfrey Comes Clean About Using Weight-Loss Medication to Prevent 'Yo-Yoing'

"It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years," explained Winfrey to PEOPLE. "I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself."

These days, Winfrey said she is taking the power back into her own hands, now using a holistic approach that includes regular exercise and other lifestyle alterations in addition to the medication.

A handful of stars have turned to Ozempic (semaglutide), which is prescribed for type 2 diabetes, but has gained popularity for helping with weight loss. Winfrey did not confirm if that is what she is using.