'Done With Shaming': Oprah Winfrey Comes Clean About Using Weight-Loss Medication to Prevent 'Yo-Yoing'
Oprah Winfrey admitted to implementing a weight-loss medication to achieve the results she wanted.
"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," the media mogul shared in a new interview, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting she has dealt with no shortage of scrutiny while trying to find a wellness regimen that worked for her.
"It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years," explained Winfrey to PEOPLE. "I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself."
These days, Winfrey said she is taking the power back into her own hands, now using a holistic approach that includes regular exercise and other lifestyle alterations in addition to the medication.
A handful of stars have turned to Ozempic (semaglutide), which is prescribed for type 2 diabetes, but has gained popularity for helping with weight loss. Winfrey did not confirm if that is what she is using.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned this year that she had rushed to court demanding a weight loss company be forced to stop from using her famous name to hawk their products as she has been synonymous with her fitness journey.
"Her reputation depends, in part, on the quality of the products and services she recommends, which she does only after careful consideration and vetting," the docs stated. Winfrey made it clear she must review any products before endorsements.
When it comes to her day-to-day routine, the television personality said she eats her last meal at 4 p.m., and stays well hydrated with a gallon of water a day, adding, "I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way."
"After knee surgery [in 2021], I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends," she shared about the strides she has made during her latest interview. "I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years."
Winfrey said she had a renewed perspective after a taped panel conversation called The State of Weight.
"Obesity is a disease. It's not about willpower — it's about the brain," she continued, confessing it helped her release "my own shame."
"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," Winfrey stated. "I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
Winfrey said she is less than 10 pounds away from her goal weight of 160 pounds.