'She Wanted Her Hand Back': Drew Barrymore Faces Backlash for Caressing Oprah Winfrey in 'Cringey' Interview
Drew Barrymore is facing relentless criticism from viewers who felt the actress-turned-talk host was too touchy-feely during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Fans called out Barrymore for incessantly stroking the media mogul's arm on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming it was uncomfortable to watch the "cringey" sit-down exchange between the stars.
"Oprah's body language was so clear she wanted her hand back," one social media user commented on a teaser clip. "The hand hold and the arm being caressed is past my boundary," another echoed, while a third added, "Girl …. do not understand personal space. It's so off-putting. Not everyone wants to be touched and fondled."
A fourth said that Barrymore couldn't keep her hands to herself during her interview with Dolly Parton either, while others defended the Never Been Kissed actress and argued that Winfrey kindly offered up her hand.
During the chat, Winfrey praised Barrymore for running her daytime talk show without an audience amid the pandemic.
"That's why this is so hard to do without an audience, and I was complimenting you on the fact that you got through it without an audience because it's almost — because you're not getting their energy," she said, going on to rave over how much Barrymore cherishes the fans who attend her live tapings and show their support.
After the interview went viral, Winfrey was asked about her hand-holding experience while headed into the Empire State Building this morning.
"I was actually comforted," she told TMZ, claiming husband Stedman Graham needs to follow suit.
"I've never seen or do that, but I thought it was endearing," added the famed television producer. "She's terrific and I love that she's always herself."
As we previously reported, Barrymore faced backlash just months ago over her decision to resume her talk show during the writers strike. "I believe there's nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK," she said while apologizing.
"I fully accept that. I fully understand that. There are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anymore," she continued.
"I certainly couldn't have expected this kind of attention, and we aren't going to break rules and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this, because as I said, this is bigger than me and there are other people's jobs on the line."