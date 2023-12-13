Offset Spotted With Model London Perry After Wife Cardi B Confirms Split
Offset is single and appeared ready to mingle just hours after his wife, Cardi B, confirmed their split. The 31-year-old rapper looked cozy with model London Perry in Miami at Kanye West's listening party, and their encounter was caught on tape, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Offset was photographed approaching a smiling London as the beauty — who dons 15k admirers on Instagram — stopped recording the listening party to chat it up with the newly available bachelor.
London flashed her hourglass curves in a hip-hugging dress. She paired the party look by wearing her curly hair down and sporting a Louis Vuitton handbag.
After chatting with the model, Offset led London through the crowd in Miami's Wynwood Marketplace on Monday evening, according to the photos published by Daily Mail.
London didn't do anything to squash the rumors.
Hours after the pictures with the Migos rapper went viral, she took to her Instagram stories with a seductive snap showing her lying in what appeared to be a hotel bed without clothing on.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Offset's rep for comment.
London wasn't the only person the musician hung out with. Offset appeared on the stage with his buddies, fellow performers Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, and Freddie Gibbs — who are all featured on Kanye's album.
Days before his outing with London, Offset's wife confirmed their separation — although the details surrounding the split remain unclear.
Cardi B said she'd "been single for a minute now." She also admitted she was hesitant to reveal the breakup news because she did not "know how to tell the world."
Despite her hesitation, the Bodak Yellow rapper revealed she was "curious for a new life, for a new beginning." Breakup speculation sparked when fans noticed Cardi B and Offset had unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Cheating rumors quickly followed, with Blueface accusing Offset of sleeping with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, while married to Cardi. Offset denied the allegation.
Offset and Cardi married in 2017 and share two children. As of this post, neither has filed for divorce.