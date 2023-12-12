Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Cradles Chicago, 5, After Rapper Angers Fans With KKK-Style Hood in Miami

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, played the role of protective stepmother when she exited the rapper's show with his children, cradling a scared-looking Chicago West, 5, in her arms before making sure the family made it in the awaiting vehicle after his controversial concert in Miami, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In photos and videos obtained by this outlet, Censori rushed through the crowd while holding Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter after her husband infuriated fans by wearing a black KKK-inspired hood during his Vultures listening party on Monday evening. But his blonde Australian babe wasn't just in charge of Chicago.

Source: MEGA

Censori was pictured following their security team into the black SUV with stepsons Saint, 8, Psalm, 4, and superstar stepdaughter, North, 10, who performed alongside her daddy with her very own verse on his upcoming album. Kanye's wife even got props from photographers, with one shouting at her, "You're good with the kids!"

The concert went down in Miami's Wynwood Marketplace, and while North "Miss Miss Westie" debuted her verse on a song with James Blake, Kanye's black pointed hood that seemed to be inspired by the KKK grabbed headlines. The mask covered the rapper's entire face, featuring holes for his eyes and a pointed top.

Source: MEGA

This comes after Kanye was canceled over antisemitic comments last year, with partners like Adidas and Gap cutting ties with him over the backlash. Appearing on the stage with the hood, the musician seemed to want to cause shock value — which he did, with many immediately taking to social media about his ensemble.

"This guy is just not okay he thinks everything he does is normal I think not..." one person commented on X. "Bruh dressed like a Klan member," wrote another critic. "That's not art, it's hate disguised as fashion," shared a third. "Even North in the background looking at him crazy," a fourth naysayer reacted.

Source: @wheezy/Instagram

Kanye sparked controversy when he declared "Defcon 3" on Jewish people in 2022 and refused to apologize for the tweet in a follow-up interview with Piers Morgan. “Racism is racism and you know that, I think. Don’t you?” Morgan asked the rapper. "Yes, obviously, that’s why I said it,” Kanye responded. When the TV host asked him for confirmation that he knew the tweet was racist, the musician said, "Yes." "I fought fire with fire. I'm not here to get hosed down. I'm a different type of freedom fighter," he stated. His marriage to Censori has also caught public attention, with her family allegedly concerned about his "controlling" behavior and antisemitic remarks.

