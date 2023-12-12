Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Botches Story of Hanukkah in Since-Deleted Post
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is facing backlash over his description of the origin of Hanukkah in a since-deleted social media post, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Emhoff, who is Jewish, was called out and accused of botching the history of Hanukkah in the post that featured him and his wife, Kamala Harris, lighting a menorah.
While the post has since been taken down, critics far and wide weighed in on Emhoff's version of Hanukkah's history.
"The story of Hanukkah and the story of the Jewish people has always been one of hope and resilience. In the Hanukkah story, the Jewish people were forced into hiding," Emhoff began the post shared on X, formerly Twitter.
"No one thought they would survive or that the few drops of oil they had would last. But they survived and the oil kept burning."
"During those eight days in hiding, they recited their prayers and continued their traditions," the second gentleman's post continued. "That's why Hanukkah means dedication. It was during those dark nights that the Maccabees dedicated themselves to maintaining hope and faith in the oil, each other, and their Judaism," the post concluded. "In these dark times, I think of that story."
Contrary to Emhoff's description of Jewish people "forced into hiding," Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple after the recovery of Jerusalem and of the Maccabees' revolt against their oppressors. After the temple's liberation, a cruse of oil containing only a one-day supply to light the menorah miraculously lasted eight days.
Users quickly pointed out the second gentleman's mangled take on the sacred holiday.
"Doug Emhoff apparently thinks the Macabees were hiding out in some sort of subterranean lair with an oil lamp. This is emphatically not the story of Hanukkah," wrote former Missouri attorney general candidate Will Scharf on X.
"Doug Emhoff deleted this, which is not the story of Hanukkah, the Maccabean Revolt depicted in the Bible," wrote Jack Posobiec on X and included screenshots of Emhoff's original post.
Others mocked that a White House intern was responsible for the botched tale, while others insinuated the post was merely a photo op gone bad.
"Imagine being the white house staffer who has to tell the VP that they deleted a tweet from her jewish husband's account because it said Hannukah was about jews hiding in caves gathering around a menorah they needed for heat," read one X post.
Another chimed in, "They had 5 days already to look it up!"
The photo, which was posted on the fifth night of Hanukkah, also only featured one lit candle rather than five.