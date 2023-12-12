Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Quietly Settles A $1.5 Million Car Crash Lawsuit

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son has quietly settled a bombshell $1.5 million lawsuit sparked by a car accident that allegedly caused serious injuries, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Saam Takoloo filed a ‘Notice of Settlement of Entire Case” in Los Angeles Superior Court last week after reaching a settlement agreement with The Terminator’s son, Joseph Baena, on November 21, 2023, court documents showed.

Takoloo, 34, requested an “unconditional” dismissal of the lawsuit he filed last year following an April 2021 crash on the southbound lanes of the San Diego Freeway in Culver City, California.