Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Quietly Settles A $1.5 Million Car Crash Lawsuit
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son has quietly settled a bombshell $1.5 million lawsuit sparked by a car accident that allegedly caused serious injuries, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Saam Takoloo filed a ‘Notice of Settlement of Entire Case” in Los Angeles Superior Court last week after reaching a settlement agreement with The Terminator’s son, Joseph Baena, on November 21, 2023, court documents showed.
Takoloo, 34, requested an “unconditional” dismissal of the lawsuit he filed last year following an April 2021 crash on the southbound lanes of the San Diego Freeway in Culver City, California.
Takoloo claimed to have suffered “great mental, physical and nervous pain” after his 2019 Audi Q8 was allegedly hit by Baena’s 2018 Jeep Wrangler, the lawsuit stated.
What’s more, Takoloo charged he “sustained personal injuries as a direct and proximate result of the negligence and carelessness of [Baena]” and that the physical damage would most likely result in “some permanent disability.”
The exact details of the settlement with Baena, the spawn of Schwarzenegger’s affair with housekeeper Mildred Baena, were not revealed in the court documents.
The settlement comes as the former California governor fends off two lawsuits accusing him of reckless driving.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cheryl Augustine claimed the 76-year-old action hero “negligently, wantonly, unlawfully, wrongfully, and recklessly," allegedly slammed into Augustine's vehicle on January 21, 2022, according to court documents.
The multi-car collision occurred on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue when the cigar-chomping actor’s GMC Yukon allegedly slammed into a red Prius that rolled over another car that crashed into a Porsche.
Cyclist Joanne Flickinger also slammed the Collateral Damage star with a lawsuit, charging he was allegedly traveling at an “excessive speed” and “failed to keep a proper lookout” when he reportedly triggered the February 5, 2023, collision in Los Angeles.
Flickinger claimed the collision resulted in “permanent injuries,” according to the court documents filed by her powerhouse lawyers, John C. Carpenter and Gloria Allred.