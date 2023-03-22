Arnold Schwarzenegger Defends Son Joseph As Man Demands $1.5 Million Over Nasty Car Crash That Left Him With 'Permanent Disability'
Arnold Schwarzenegger has demanded a lawsuit accusing his son Joseph Baena of causing a nasty car crash in Los Angeles is thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Arnold’s company Oak Productions and Baena denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the lawsuit brought by a woman named Takaloo Saam.
As we previously reported, last year, Saam sued Baena claiming Schwarzenegger’s son crashed a 2018 Jeep Wrangler into his 2019 Audi Q8 while driving on the 405 freeway.
Saam said she suffered “great mental, physical and nervous pain” from the incident.
Further, Saam said she “sustained personal injuries as a direct and proximate result of the negligence and carelessness of [Baena].” Her lawyer claimed Saam’s injuries will likely result in “some permanent disability.”
Saam said she deserved money to cover his lost wages, medical bills and lost of future work. The woman demanded $1.5 million in damages for his suffering.
Weeks later, Saam amended her lawsuit to add another defendant, Oak Productions. The company is owned by Schwarzenegger. She did not explain if the car involved in the car was owned by Oak Productions or the company was added for insurance purposes.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Saam served Banea with the legal papers at his mother Mildred’s home in Bakersfield, California.
Now, Banea and Oak Productions, owned by his father, are demanding the entire lawsuit be thrown out of court.
Banea said any damages that Saam suffered were caused by her or third parties outside her control.
The response reads, “That if the plaintiff suffered or sustained any loss, injury, or damage or detriment, the same was directly and proximately caused and contributed in whole or in part by the negligence of the plaintiff and/or others in that at the time and place set forth, she failed to exercise that degree of care, caution and circumspection that an ordinarily reasonable and prudent person would exercise.”
The judge has yet to rule.
Schwarzenegger shares Baena with his ex-housekeeper Mildred. The Terminator star cheated on his wife Maria Shriver with his employee. However, they kept the child a secret for years. Shriver found out about the affair in 2011 and immediately filed for divorce.
The two dragged out their divorce for a decade before finalizing a settlement in 2022.
Over the years, Baena and his father have grown close and are often spotted out in public together.