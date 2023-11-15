Arnold Schwarzenegger Sued By Woman Who Claims She Was Left 'Permanently Disabled' After Car Crash
Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger has been hit with a second lawsuit in weeks over his alleged reckless driving, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The new case, filed by Cheryl Augustine, claims the 76-year-old action hero “negligently, wantonly, unlawfully, wrongfully, and recklessly, slammed into Augustine's vehicle on January 21, 2022, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior.
The multi-car collision occurred on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue when the cigar chomping actor’s GMC Yukon slammed into a red Prius that rolled over another car that slammed into a Porsche.
The Collateral Damage star was not hurt but another person in the four-car wreck suffered head injuries, according to the New York Post.
Augustine allegedly suffered “injury to her body and shock and injury to her nervous system and person all of which have caused and continue to cause plaintiff great physical and nervous pain suffering,” the lawsuit stated.
Augustine seeks unspecified damages since she paid for hospital bills, was prevented from going to work, and “suffered out-of-pocket property damage” and the loss of her car, the documents stated.
As RadarOnline.com reported earlier this month, cyclist Joanne Flickinger claims the former California governor was traveling at an “excessive speed” and “failed to keep a proper lookout” which triggered the February 5, 2023 accident in Los Angeles.
Flickinger claims the collision resulted in “permanent injuries,” according to the court documents filed by her powerhouse lawyers John C. Carpenter and Gloria Allred.
The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages from the Predator star because Flickinger suffered a loss in wages, lost property, and medical expenses and is allegedly unable to make a living because of her injuries.
Both lawsuits named the vehicle owner, Oak Productions, because it “negligently’ allowed Arnold to drive their vehicles.
The lawsuit comes at an awkward time for the loveable Twins stud who is trying to promote his self-help book Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life, where he reveals his cheating scandal divorce from Maria Shriver.