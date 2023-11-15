Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Arnold Schwarzenegger
Exclusive

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sued By Woman Who Claims She Was Left 'Permanently Disabled' After Car Crash

arnold schwarzenegger bike crash
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 15 2023, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger has been hit with a second lawsuit in weeks over his alleged reckless driving, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The new case, filed by Cheryl Augustine, claims the 76-year-old action hero “negligently, wantonly, unlawfully, wrongfully, and recklessly, slammed into Augustine's vehicle on January 21, 2022, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior.

Article continues below advertisement

The multi-car collision occurred on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue when the cigar chomping actor’s GMC Yukon slammed into a red Prius that rolled over another car that slammed into a Porsche.

arnold schwarzenegger bike crash
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger was slapped with a second car crash related lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

The Collateral Damage star was not hurt but another person in the four-car wreck suffered head injuries, according to the New York Post.

Augustine allegedly suffered “injury to her body and shock and injury to her nervous system and person all of which have caused and continue to cause plaintiff great physical and nervous pain suffering,” the lawsuit stated.

arnold schwarzenegger bike crash case
Source: MEGA

The victim claims she was seriously injured during a January 2022 crash in Brentwood, California.

MORE ON:
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Article continues below advertisement

Augustine seeks unspecified damages since she paid for hospital bills, was prevented from going to work, and “suffered out-of-pocket property damage” and the loss of her car, the documents stated.

As RadarOnline.com reported earlier this month, cyclist Joanne Flickinger claims the former California governor was traveling at an “excessive speed” and “failed to keep a proper lookout” which triggered the February 5, 2023 accident in Los Angeles.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games

arnold schwarzenegger bike crash pp
Source: MEGA

Earlier this month, the action hero was hit with another lawsuit after slamming into a cyclist.

Article continues below advertisement

Flickinger claims the collision resulted in “permanent injuries,” according to the court documents filed by her powerhouse lawyers John C. Carpenter and Gloria Allred.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages from the Predator star because Flickinger suffered a loss in wages, lost property, and medical expenses and is allegedly unable to make a living because of her injuries.

Both lawsuits named the vehicle owner, Oak Productions, because it “negligently’ allowed Arnold to drive their vehicles.

The lawsuit comes at an awkward time for the loveable Twins stud who is trying to promote his self-help book Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life, where he reveals his cheating scandal divorce from Maria Shriver.

arnold katherineschwartnegger ig
Source: @katherineschwarzenegger-/instagram

The lawsuits come as Schwarzenegger promotes a his new self-help book.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.