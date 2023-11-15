Arnold Schwarzenegger Sued By Woman Who Claims She Was Left 'Permanently Disabled' After Car Crash

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger has been hit with a second lawsuit in weeks over his alleged reckless driving, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The new case, filed by Cheryl Augustine, claims the 76-year-old action hero “negligently, wantonly, unlawfully, wrongfully, and recklessly, slammed into Augustine's vehicle on January 21, 2022, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior.