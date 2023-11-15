Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Rex Heuermann's Estranged Wife Shows Up to His Court Hearing Weeks After Filing for Divorce

Asa Ellerup, the wife of Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann, made her first court appearance on Wednesday, November 14, sparking a media circus outside the Arthur M. Cromarty Courthouse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The event attracted significant attention as Ellerup arrived in a silver Mercedes with a documentary crew from Peacock, leading to a swarm of photographers jostling for the best shot.