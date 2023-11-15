Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Rex Heuermann's Estranged Wife Shows Up to His Court Hearing Weeks After Filing for Divorce
Asa Ellerup, the wife of Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann, made her first court appearance on Wednesday, November 14, sparking a media circus outside the Arthur M. Cromarty Courthouse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The event attracted significant attention as Ellerup arrived in a silver Mercedes with a documentary crew from Peacock, leading to a swarm of photographers jostling for the best shot.
Dressed in a teal top, blue cardigan, and slacks, Ellerup maintained her composure as she entered the courtroom, flanked by state court officers who prevented the media from approaching her.
Notably different from her initial demeanor following Heuermann's capture, she appeared calm and composed throughout the proceedings, even smiling and laughing while seated between her lawyer, Robert Macedonio, and an interviewer from the documentary crew.
Contrary to rumors of their estrangement, Heuermann's defense attorney, Michael Brown, hinted that Ellerup had visited her husband behind bars.
Brown stated, "She doesn't believe he committed these acts or is capable of committing these acts." He further emphasized the significance of their meeting, highlighting Heuermann's happiness upon seeing her.
Heuermann wore a black suit during the hearing but retained his unusual comb-over hairstyle. This marked his fourth court appearance, having been previously arraigned on three counts of murder related to the strangulation deaths of Amber Lynn Costello, Melissa Barthelemy, and Megan Waterman. He is also the prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, the first of the so-called "Gilgo Four" to disappear.
Ellerup filed for divorce six days after Heuermann's July arrest.
According to then-Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison, when initially informed of her husband's possible connection to the Gilgo crimes, she was said to be shocked and embarrassed.
While Ellerup has largely remained silent about the case, she provided an exclusive statement to The Post, revealing the emotional toll on her adult children, Christopher Sheridan, 33, who has special needs, and Victoria Heuermann, 26. She claimed that they "cry themselves to sleep" since their father's arrest.
Additionally, Ellerup alleged mistreatment by investigators who left their home in Massapequa Park uninhabitable while searching for evidence related to the Gilgo case.
Macedonio, her lawyer, expressed his discontent, stating, "[The police] treated [the family] like animals."
Just a day prior to Ellerup's court appearance, it was reported that Heuermann had filed paperwork to transfer sole ownership of their Massapequa Park home to her.