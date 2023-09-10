Prosecutors to Turn Over Guns Found in Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann's Home
Suffolk County prosecutors are seeking to transfer over 280 firearms seized from the home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to Nassau County, where he could face gun possession charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Long Island News 12, investigators in Suffolk County have completed their analysis of the weapons and ammunition taken from Heuermann's Massapequa Park home and have determined that some of the items may have been possessed in violation of state gun laws.
Assistant District Attorney Lawrence Opisso stated in the motion that "proper jurisdiction for any charges related to unlawful possession of the items would reside with Nassau County."
The specific sections of New York's firearms law that Heuermann may have violated were not stated in the court filings.
Prosecutors have previously stated that no guns are believed to have been used in the killings for which Heuermann has been accused.
An inventory of the weapons seized from Heuermann's home showed that he had collected many guns from the early part of the last century, including assault rifles and a gun with a defaced serial number.
The inventory list also included boxes of ammunition, gunpowder, and survivalist gear.
The motion to transfer the weapons was filed after conversations among Suffolk, Nassau, and New York State Police with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Heuermann, who is currently housed at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead, has pleaded not guilty to first and second degree murder charges in the killings of three women — Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Lynn Costello.
Authorities have also named Heuermann the "prime suspect" in the slaying of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.
Heuermann was arrested outside his Manhattan architecture firm on July 13 and arraigned the following afternoon.
The search of his home, led by Suffolk County Police Department detectives, lasted for 12 days. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney stated that hundreds of guns were seized from the First Avenue home.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, police uncovered two storage units connected to the suspected killer and executed a search warrant to search one of the units at Omega Self Storage in Amityville.