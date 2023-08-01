Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Looks Stone-Cold in First Court Appearance

Rex Heuermann, the man suspected of being the Long Island Serial Killer, appeared in court for the first time, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Heuermann, a Manhattan-based architect and longtime Massapequa Park resident, was arrested on July 13 in connection to the Gilgo Beach murders.

On Tuesday, the 59-year-old appeared before a judge in a Suffolk County courtroom to face 6 counts of murder: three first-degree murder charges and three second-degree murder charges.