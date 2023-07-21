Rex Heuermann's Next-Door Neighbor Recalls Suspected Serial Killer Digging in Backyard and Frequently Burning Trash

Long Island Serial Killer suspect Rex Heuermann's next-door neighbor claimed he heard him digging in his backyard at odd hours and smelled burning trash coming from the yard, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The neighbor's claims came as Suffolk County police descended on the unsuspecting Massapequa Park home, where officials believe at least one victim was killed.

Heuermann, a Manhattan-based architect, was arrested outside of his office building on July 13 after police said DNA and cell phone data connected him to four victims discovered on Gilgo Beach in 2010.