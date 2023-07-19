'Do You Like True Crime?' Accused Killer Rex Heuermann 'Got Off' Talking About Gilgo Beach Slayings and Implied There's More Than One Deranged Murderer, Ex-Escort Reveals
An ex-escort who went on a date with accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann said the 59-year-old architect "got off" talking about true crime and allegedly divulged details about one slaying that wasn't widely reported while implying there could be more than one murderer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nicole Brass, 34, allegedly went to dinner with Heuermann at a seafood place in Port Jefferson, Long Island, between 2014 and 2016 after meeting him on an escort site. During their meal, she said their conversation quickly turned to the Gilgo Beach killer.
"He brought up true crime ... And he was like, 'Well do you know about the Gilgo Beach killer' and I was like, 'Of course, everybody on Long Island does, we're all following that case' ... and he started to say things that first of all led me to believe that it was not just him - there were other people involved, he is taking the fall though for all of them and I think he will because I think he'll probably be taken care of out of that deal," she recalled on TikTok.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Heuermann was arrested and charged with three counts of first and second-degree murder in connection to the killings of Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27, last week. He is also the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.
All four women are known as the Gilgo Four and were sex workers around the same age whose bodies were discovered wrapped in burlap and tossed within a quarter-mile of each other near Gilgo Beach, on Long Island, in late 2010.
"He was very detailed and it didn't seem like somebody who was just a true crime fan. It seemed like somebody who, as they talked about it, they were reliving it in their head," Brass explained. "Like he seemed excited like it piqued his interest. He sat up straighter, he relaxed his body, he seemed really excited to talk about it."
She also claimed that he told her about another murder that she hadn't heard about.
"And what got me was he mentioned a body that wasn't announced on the news yet, it wasn't in papers, I never, nothing - and I would have known. So that really weirded me out," she alleged.
Brass said the night ended with Heuermann inviting her back to his home and getting agitated when she refused.
- Exposed: Long Island Serial Killer Suspect's 'Bone-Chilling' Remark About Brutal Slayings
- Two Twisted Murderers? Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann 'Had a Female Accomplice' — All The Clues a Woman Could Have Been His Murder Spree Sidekick
- Tupac Las Vegas Search Warrant Tied to Keefe D — Uncle of Rapper's Suspected Killer Orlando Anderson
"At the end he was like, 'Do you wanna go back to my place?' And I was like, 'I don't know, I'd have to follow you in my car,' and he was like, 'No, no, get in my car with me, leave your car here ... it will be fine just come with me.'"
Speaking to Good Morning America, Brass revealed his excitement talking about the Gilgo Beach killings gave her “a really, really bad feeling.”
“My gut was telling me I had to get away from him,” she recalled.
Brass also told the New York Post, “When he spoke about [the murders], it was almost like he was visualizing it in his head and getting off to what he was saying."
Suffolk County District Attorney revealed Heuermann was linked to the three murders through cellphone evidence, DNA, and surveillance. A discarded pizza crust positively matched to DNA left on Waterman's body. Heuermann's wife's hair was found with the bodies of three women and one of his hairs was also found on one of the victim's remains.
Prosecutors also said Heuermann had incriminating internet searches, including, "Why could law enforcement not trace the calls made by the Long Island Serial Killer" and "Why hasn't the Long Island Serial Killer been caught." He had searched disturbing child pornography and explicit videos of rape.
Law enforcement is also investigating if Heuermann is responsible for at least six other victims whose remains were found in the same area by April 2011.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Heuermann pled not guilty to the six charges on Friday in a Yaphank, New York, courtroom. He faces charges of three counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of murder in the second degree.
If convicted, he will face life in prison without parole.