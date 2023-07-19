Nicole Brass, 34, allegedly went to dinner with Heuermann at a seafood place in Port Jefferson, Long Island, between 2014 and 2016 after meeting him on an escort site. During their meal, she said their conversation quickly turned to the Gilgo Beach killer.

"He brought up true crime ... And he was like, 'Well do you know about the Gilgo Beach killer' and I was like, 'Of course, everybody on Long Island does, we're all following that case' ... and he started to say things that first of all led me to believe that it was not just him - there were other people involved, he is taking the fall though for all of them and I think he will because I think he'll probably be taken care of out of that deal," she recalled on TikTok.