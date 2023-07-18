Two Twisted Murderers? Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann 'Had a Female Accomplice' — All The Clues a Woman Could Have Been His Murder Spree Sidekick
Suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann could have had a female accomplice that helped lure in his alleged prey, at least according to an attorney that represents two of the Gilgo Beach murder victims. RadarOnline.com has learned that John Ray, legal counsel for Shannan Gilbert and Jessica Taylor — whose killings have not officially connected to Heuermann — does not believe the suspect acted alone, citing the youngest victim —10 months old — who was wrapped in a blanket near an unidentified female body referred to as "Jane Doe 3."
The 10-month-old baby girl's remains were found on Long Island in 2011 and wrapped so delicately that Ray said no evil mass killer would have done it — and that's only one clue as to why he suspects Heuermann might have had a female in on his alleged murderous acts.
"It's that kind of thing that, if you're such a depraved murderer, you don't take time to do. That to me seems like an act of a mother," Ray told The US Sun.
He said the possible woman wingman could have played a pivotal role in enticing the victims to put their guards down.
"We also believe that some of the victims could've been lured by a woman," the attorney explained. Ray also pointed to disturbing calls he allegedly began receiving in January from an unidentified male and female, which he said stopped last week.
He said the threatening calls were made to his home, his office, and several family members.
Explaining that each call had the same pattern, Ray revealed that "the same language is used, the same tape recordings are used, it’s the same eerie voices and crazy sounds that are used in every one of those calls.
"They play news reports from the Shannon Gilbert case from sometime around 2011 or 2012 and make noises in the background at the same time.
"Then they say some nasty things, or weird things to let us know that, whoever it was, they wanted to make sure we connected the call to the Gilgo situation."
He's not the only one who got harassing calls. Melissa Barthelemy's sister said she got a series of calls from a man who claimed to be her sibling's killer in 2009. She claimed he taunted her and revealed how he allegedly took her life. Barthelemy's sister was only 15 at the time of the calls.
Prosecutors revealed that investigators were able to track calls made from burner phones to the cellphones of some victims and their families to Heuermann.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Heuermann was arrested and charged with three counts of first and second-degree murder in connection to the killings of Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27, last week. The 59-year-old architect is also the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.
All four women are known as the Gilgo Four and were sex workers around the same age whose bodies were discovered wrapped in burlap and tossed within a quarter-mile of each other near Gilgo Beach, on Long Island, in late 2010.
Law enforcement is also investigating if Heuermann is responsible for at least six other victims whose remains were found in the same area by April 2011.
Suffolk County District Attorney revealed he was linked to the serial killings through cellphone evidence, DNA, and surveillance. A discarded pizza crust positively matched to DNA left on Waterman's body. Heuermann's wife's hair was found with the bodies of three women and one of his hairs was also found on one of the victim's remains.
Prosecutors also said Heuermann had incriminating internet searches, including "Why could law enforcement not trace the calls made by the Long Island Serial Killer" and "Why hasn't the Long Island Serial Killer been caught." He also searched disturbing child pornography and explicit videos of rape.
Heuermann pled not guilty to the six charges on Friday in a Yaphank, New York, courtroom. He faces charges of three counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of murder in the second degree.
If convicted, he will face life in prison without parole.