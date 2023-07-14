Long Island Serial Killer Evaded Capture—Thanks to CSI TV Show?

"Anyone who watches these shows on TV, they are very familiar with police investigative techniques," said Richard Dormer , the police commissioner for Suffolk County.

The infamous Long Island suspect Rex Heuermann was arrested and charged with the murders of three women in the Gilgo Beach killings, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the architect may have learned the tricks of the slaying trade by watching the CSI TV series.

Since 1996, the remains of eight women, one male transvestite, and one little girl have been found dumped all around Long Island. To investigators, the killer attempted to remove an identifying tattoo from one victim. He also dismembered the adults, wrapped their body parts in burlap or plastic, and scattered the pieces around the island.

"The two bodies they found inland, they were beheaded and their hands were removed and dumped separately — that was so the victims couldn't be identified," said Vernon Geberth, a former New York City detective who wrote the textbook Sex-Related Homicide And Death Investigation.

"We have remains from the same body found near Gilgo Beach and over 40 miles away in Manorville. We have remains found off Ocean Parkway connected to two legs found nearly 20 miles away at David Park on Fire Island.

"And there was a toddler connected to the remain of a female found miles away. We believe they were mother and daughter. The Asian male was a small-type person wearing women's clothes. Our theory is that he may have been involved in the sex trade."