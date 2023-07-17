Grizzly Discovery: Police Uncover Two Storage Units Connected to Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann
Law enforcement conducted searches of two storage units connected to Long Island serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann, RadarOnline.com has learned. Heuermann of Massapequa Park, Long Island, was arrested last week in connection to the Gilgo Beach murders.
The 59-year-old was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Megan Waterman, 22, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and Amber Costello, 27.
On Sunday, Suffolk County police executed a search warrant on a unit at Omega Self Storage in Amityville near 497 Route 110. While it remained unclear who owned the unit, police revealed the warrant was "in relation to the Gilgo suspect case."
According to local News 12, the Omega Self Storage remained cordoned off by yellow police tape on Monday morning. A flood light, cruiser, and tent also remained set up on-site.
Suffolk Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer confirmed that the search for a second Omega storage unit on Sunrise Highway was expected to follow this week. The units were located a short drive from the suspect's home, where an additional search warrant was executed on Sunday.
Law enforcement scoured Heuermann's home on Sunday, which resulted in hoards of firearms being taken from the Manhattan architect's home. "We’re just going through his house looking to see if there’s any evidence, if he has any trophies," a police insider told the Post.
Heuermann, a father-of-two, was also suspected in connection to a fourth Gilgo Beach victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.
In 2010, the remains of Waterman, Barthelemy, Costello, and Brainard-Barnes were found wrapped in burlap on Gilgo Beach. Police revealed cellphone data and DNA connected Heuermann to Waterman, Barthelemy, and Costello.
He was also labeled the prime suspect in the murder of Brainard-Barnes, who went missing in 2007. Since the discovery of the four women's remains, six additional bodies were discovered by spring 2011, including a man and a toddler.