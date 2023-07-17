Grizzly Discovery: Police Uncover Two Storage Units Connected to Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann

Law enforcement conducted searches of two storage units connected to Long Island serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann, RadarOnline.com has learned. Heuermann of Massapequa Park, Long Island, was arrested last week in connection to the Gilgo Beach murders.

The 59-year-old was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Megan Waterman, 22, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and Amber Costello, 27.